Happy hour is still possible during COVID-19 concerns

In this time of quarantining and social isolation, technology has once again proven itself indispensable.

From work conferences to video chatting with grandparents in retirement communities, people are video chatting, texting and calling (what seems like) more than ever before. Here are some practical and fun tips to stay in the loop during these trying times.

Ditch the phone call for a video chat

Hearing the comfort of a loved one’s voice never gets old, but when we’re ordered to stay inside except for work and life essentials it’s important to still connect face to face via tech.

Devices such as smartphones, Facebook Portal, Amazon's Echo Show and more offer easy (even touch-free) ways to video chat. Order devices online, even ship one to a loved one who doesn’t have access to online ordering, and the face-to-face conversations live on.

Happy hour video calls

Does anyone else need a hard drink after a long day of working from the couch? Even harder, others are putting their health on the line by working in healthcare, government or other industries. Basically, we could all use a drink.

Video chat your buddies (it’s 5 o’clock somewhere) and all enjoy a refreshing cocktail, beer or sparkling seltzer. Stay in your comfy clothes or get all dressed up, the fun doesn’t have to stop now.

Don’t forget to check-in

In times like this, older people and those with underlining health conditions are at higher risk for COVID-19 and they’re probably scared. Especially stay in touch with the people in your life who fit this description, whether that’s through phone calls or video chat, just to let them know you care.

Who says dating has to stop?

We’re already finding dates with apps, why not keep the tech rolling with video chat dates? Each turn on the same movie and watch it “together” or prepare the same meal while video chatting and then “have dinner together” to discuss who made the best dish. It may be awkward at first but it’s still better than just texting.

Video chat and text doctors

This newer method of chatting with a doctor will definitely come into hand during the quarantine. Sites like MD Live offer services to video chat with doctors and Talk Space allows users to text a matched therapist. Don’t stop short of asking your own primary doctor, psychiatrist, therapist, etc. if they’re offering video chatting or texting during the pandemic.