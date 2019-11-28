Holiday Gift Guide! | 2019 CityScene Magazine

Amish Originals

Gift shopping for home décor can be a hit-or-miss experience, so don’t take any chances and stop by Amish Originals in Westerville for one-of-a-kind, beautifully crafted gifts. www.amishoriginals.com

Lindey’s

Give the gift of fine dining, colorful cocktails, exquisite wine and a host of delicious plates. Dine in the winter and enjoy a beautiful array of holiday lights and blanketed bricks of snow, or save your reservation for warmer weather on the No. 1 patio in Columbus. www.lindeys.com

The Smithery

The Smithery’s artist-made jewelry makes this the ideal spot for unique, one-of-a-kind pieces and is the perfect gift to show you care. Pick from a beautiful selection of bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings and more. www.shopthesmithery.com

My Bookworm Box

Perfect for the reader in your life, My Bookworm Box does more than provide endless hours of reading. The company donates 100 percent of its profits to charities. Pick a genre and sign someone up for a subscription box, which arrives with an array of goodies, including an autographed book. www.thebookwormbox.com

Take Flight Ohio

This gift will quite literally make anyone’s heart soar. Take Flight Ohio offers the experience of flying in a real airplane, with thrill flights, adventure flights and ultimate flights. Sit right in the cockpit and refine your maneuvering skills while letting the pilot know where you want to go! www.takeflightohio.com

Mrs. Goodman’s Baking Co.

Choosing to give this holiday gift is a piece of cake; picking the flavor is the hard part. Mrs. Goodman’s offers specialty cakes in flavors such as carrot, Italian cream and pumpkin spice. Don’t forget the display of pies (chocolate peanut butter – yum), cookies, brownies, cupcakes and fluffy cinnamon rolls. www.mrsgoodmans.com

COSI

Give the gift of COSI this year with the opportunity to visit Unseen Oceans, the Dinosaur Gallery and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer. With adventure around every corner and through every hallway, COSI is an experience your friend or loved one won’t forget. Check online for calendar events to plan your day! www.cosi.org

× Expand Robb McCormick Photography

The Fat Girl Bakery

This sweet ‘n spunky bakery has everything you could dream of: cakes, cake pops and cookies. Pick up a tray of adorable holiday treats or request personal designs for events. And don’t you dare leave without snagging a homemade toaster pastry. www.fatgirlbakery.com

Graeter’s Ice Cream

Not even the chilly weather can stop us from obsessing over Graeter’s ice cream. Seasonal flavors like eggnog and peppermint stick are essential for any successful holiday. www.graeters.com

Columbus Running Company

Any running junkie knows you can never have enough tennis shoes. A good rule of thumb is to replace your running shoes every 300 miles. Have no idea what kind of shoe to buy? Columbus Running Company experts will help you find exactly what you need for the runner on your list. www.columbusrunning.com

Mallory Arnold

HOMAGE Short North

With vintage apparel and new team gear, HOMAGE is the place to snag gameday apparel. Be an Ohio champion and help someone sport their proudest Ohio fashion. Represent! www.homage.com

Lululemon

It’s impossible to keep a straight face while receiving workout apparel with that glowing Lululemon symbol on it. Shop for more than just leggings with new jackets, coats and vests. www.lululemon.com

What On Earth

Amber, turquoise, pearls, oh my! What On Earth sells jewelry using traditional gemstones, making a unique and beautiful selection. Browse through sterling silver rings, 18-karat-gold necklaces and more. www.whatonearthstore.com

The Candle Lab

For that scent-frenzied friend, give the gift of the Candle Lab experience, which allows you to create your very own candle in-store. www.thecandlelab.com

Schmidt’s Fudge Haus

You can’t go wrong with fudge. Schmidt’s chocolate is cooked the old-fashioned way and made with roasted pecans, walnuts, caramel, marshmallows and more. Snag the trio fudge sampler if you can’t settle on one flavor. www.schmidtsfudgehaus.com

Spoonful Records

There’s a record for everyone on your list at Spoonful Records. Browse through the massive selection of genres, both classics and new releases. Plus, snag an adorable tote! www.spoonfulrecords.blogspot.com

The Farm Table on 62

After its recent expansion, The Farm Table on 62 offers more clothing and accessory options than ever before. Shop the stylish Lizzy James jewelry collection or Spartina 449 purse line for boutique treasures. www.thefarmtableon62.com