Holiday Gift Guide! | 2019 CityScene Magazine

Amish Originals
Gift shopping for home décor can be a hit-or-miss experience, so don’t take any chances and stop by Amish Originals in Westerville for one-of-a-kind, beautifully crafted gifts. www.amishoriginals.com
Lindey’s
Give the gift of fine dining, colorful cocktails, exquisite wine and a host of delicious plates. Dine in the winter and enjoy a beautiful array of holiday lights and blanketed bricks of snow, or save your reservation for warmer weather on the No. 1 patio in Columbus. www.lindeys.com
The Smithery
The Smithery’s artist-made jewelry makes this the ideal spot for unique, one-of-a-kind pieces and is the perfect gift to show you care. Pick from a beautiful selection of bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings and more. www.shopthesmithery.com
My Bookworm Box
Perfect for the reader in your life, My Bookworm Box does more than provide endless hours of reading. The company donates 100 percent of its profits to charities. Pick a genre and sign someone up for a subscription box, which arrives with an array of goodies, including an autographed book. www.thebookwormbox.com
Take Flight Ohio
This gift will quite literally make anyone’s heart soar. Take Flight Ohio offers the experience of flying in a real airplane, with thrill flights, adventure flights and ultimate flights. Sit right in the cockpit and refine your maneuvering skills while letting the pilot know where you want to go! www.takeflightohio.com
Mrs. Goodman’s Baking Co.
Choosing to give this holiday gift is a piece of cake; picking the flavor is the hard part. Mrs. Goodman’s offers specialty cakes in flavors such as carrot, Italian cream and pumpkin spice. Don’t forget the display of pies (chocolate peanut butter – yum), cookies, brownies, cupcakes and fluffy cinnamon rolls. www.mrsgoodmans.com
COSI
Give the gift of COSI this year with the opportunity to visit Unseen Oceans, the Dinosaur Gallery and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer. With adventure around every corner and through every hallway, COSI is an experience your friend or loved one won’t forget. Check online for calendar events to plan your day! www.cosi.org
The Fat Girl Bakery
This sweet ‘n spunky bakery has everything you could dream of: cakes, cake pops and cookies. Pick up a tray of adorable holiday treats or request personal designs for events. And don’t you dare leave without snagging a homemade toaster pastry. www.fatgirlbakery.com
Graeter’s Ice Cream
Not even the chilly weather can stop us from obsessing over Graeter’s ice cream. Seasonal flavors like eggnog and peppermint stick are essential for any successful holiday. www.graeters.com
Columbus Running Company
Any running junkie knows you can never have enough tennis shoes. A good rule of thumb is to replace your running shoes every 300 miles. Have no idea what kind of shoe to buy? Columbus Running Company experts will help you find exactly what you need for the runner on your list. www.columbusrunning.com
HOMAGE Short North
With vintage apparel and new team gear, HOMAGE is the place to snag gameday apparel. Be an Ohio champion and help someone sport their proudest Ohio fashion. Represent! www.homage.com
Lululemon
It’s impossible to keep a straight face while receiving workout apparel with that glowing Lululemon symbol on it. Shop for more than just leggings with new jackets, coats and vests. www.lululemon.com
What On Earth
Amber, turquoise, pearls, oh my! What On Earth sells jewelry using traditional gemstones, making a unique and beautiful selection. Browse through sterling silver rings, 18-karat-gold necklaces and more. www.whatonearthstore.com
The Candle Lab
For that scent-frenzied friend, give the gift of the Candle Lab experience, which allows you to create your very own candle in-store. www.thecandlelab.com
Schmidt’s Fudge Haus
You can’t go wrong with fudge. Schmidt’s chocolate is cooked the old-fashioned way and made with roasted pecans, walnuts, caramel, marshmallows and more. Snag the trio fudge sampler if you can’t settle on one flavor. www.schmidtsfudgehaus.com
Spoonful Records
There’s a record for everyone on your list at Spoonful Records. Browse through the massive selection of genres, both classics and new releases. Plus, snag an adorable tote! www.spoonfulrecords.blogspot.com
The Farm Table on 62
After its recent expansion, The Farm Table on 62 offers more clothing and accessory options than ever before. Shop the stylish Lizzy James jewelry collection or Spartina 449 purse line for boutique treasures. www.thefarmtableon62.com