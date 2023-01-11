Scene Online | GCAC Reveals Artists for 2023 Navigator Program

The Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) is setting a strong foundation for the future of Columbus art in the new year with the commencement of its GCAC Navigator program, a project aimed at strengthening new artists within Columbus’s community. Specifically, the program seeks to assist aspiring artists from marginalized backgrounds, helping them explore GCAC’s resources.

GCAC has selected 18 accomplished artists within the Columbus community to partner with the project’s efforts. These artists will use both their attachment to Columbus’s rich art community and their experience with discrimination to connect with local creators and provide insight into the resources that GCAC offers. Navigators will help artists utilize tools such as fellowships, workshops and other community assets in order to sharpen their skills and receive guidance for future success.

To accomplish this goal, GCAC sought out a wide range of creators. The 2023 GCAC Navigators’ talents stretch from dance and music to comedy, film and theater, providing the community with mentors that can connect with any artistic passion.

Here are the 2023 GCAC Navigators for this year:

Mohamed Ali (he/him/his)

Sayuri M. Ayers (she/her/hers)

Nicholas D’Andrea (he/him/his)

Kenneth Eaddy (KDNL.)(he/they)

Kelly Hurlburt (she/her/hers)

Krate Digga (he/him/his)

Dexter Komakaru (he/him/his)

Lawrence Tawneven Lemon (he/him/his)

Tripp Fontane (he/him/his)

Ana Lowe (she/her/hers)

Cody F. Miller (he/him/his)

Sydnee Roberts-Crews (she/her/hers)

Mary Skrenta (she/her/hers)

F. Taylor (he/him/his)

Fariha Tayyab (she/her/hers)

Mitch E. Vicieux (they/them)

Lorii A. Wallace (she/her/hers)

Julie Whitney-Scott (she/her/hers)

The GCAC Navigators express appreciation for the role that GCAC has played in their success as artists and the efforts that the organization makes to help marginalized artists connect with the community. Unfortunately, many people do not know about the resources that GCAC offers. This is the purpose of the Navigators.

“I’m often shocked at how few artists know of the work being done,” says 2023 Navigator Tripp Fontaine, a creator specializing in spoken word. Fontaine has confidence in the impact of this program. “The opportunity to work alongside the organization and increase awareness won’t only benefit me, but the Black arts community at large.”

Through the Navigator program, Navigators such as Fontaine will spend January through December of 2023 engaging with underrepresented artists and growing Columbus’s unique community. Navigators will receive $2,500 for their efforts, in addition to funds for transportation and discounted access to various arts events throughout the area.

Navigators were selected among a pool of over 70 nominations, given from organizations throughout the Columbus community, such as Arts Possible Ohio and Veteran Arts Initiative. Although the GCAC Navigator program is new to 2023, it hopes to expand its efforts into next year. There will be openings next fall to begin nominations for 2024 candidates.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.