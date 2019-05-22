On View | Gallery Exhibit in Columbus June 2019

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery

Thread Count: The Intersection of Mathematics and Fiber Arts. Contemporary artists construct fiber arts with yarn, fabric, thread and reed, curated by Jane Black through July 6. www.riffegallery.org

Pizzuti Collection

In a New Light, by Alice Schille and the American Water Color Movement. Through Sept. 29. www.pizzuticollection.org

OSU Urban Arts Space

Start At Home: Influence, Commitment, Integrity. Featured works by three faculty members from The Ohio State University. Celebrating the legacies of H. Ike Okafor-Newsum, Robert Stull, and Pheoris West as artists, mentors and teachers through July 20. uas.osu.edu

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

Selections from the Pizzuti Collection. Contemporary artists showcase their work ranging from media to fiber art and sculptures through Aug. 18. www.decartsohio.org

Hayley Gallery

Metal-Morphically Speaking by Chris Itsell. On view June 22-Aug. 6. www.localohioart.com

Dublin Arts Council

Ya Got Somethin’ To Say? by Sharon Dorsey. On view from June 18-July 26. www.dublinarts.org

Columbus Museum of Art

Blacklight Magic. View more than 20 vintage works of blacklight art from the collection of Daniel Donahue-on view through Sept. 8. Paganini in Columbus, Paganini’s Cannone violin will be on view at the CMA May 11-19. Greater Columbus: The 2019 Greater Columbus Arts Council Visual Arts Exhibition on view June 14-Sept. 29. www.columbusmuseum.org

The Ohio State University Faculty Club

The Central Ohio Watercolor Society Group Exhibition, on view April 30-July 5. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Ohio Craft Museum

The Best of 2019, featuring works by Ohio Designer Craftsmen members, through July 28. www.ohiocraft.org

Brandt-Roberts Galleries

Visage, expressive works consisting of facial expressions and body language on view May 10-June 2. Exhibiting artists include Grant Gilsdorf, Susan Moore, Brooke Olivares, Nick Reszetar, Terry Rodgers, Nikki Rosato and Adrian Waggoner. New Works by artist Maria Alejandra Zanetta, on view from June 1-30. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

× Expand Photographer: Michael Smith

Keny Galleries

The Chicago Connection: American Modernist Works on Paper by Baumann, Gilmore, Hopkins, Mars and Schille, on view from May 17-June 28. Summer Group Exhibition: Contemporary Artists, on view from July 15-Aug. 30. www.kenygalleries.com

Sherrie Gallerie

Works exploring the fragmented view of the human condition by Hunter Stamps, on view June 2-July 14. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Works: Ohio Center for History, Arts & Technology

Another Op’nin, Another Show by The Weathervane Playhouse, on view through July 20. www.attheworks.org

Studios on High

Quiet Reflections by Denise Romecki, on view June 1-July 4. www.studiosonhigh.com

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery

Chroma: Best of CCAD, featuring a selection of works spanning different mediums from fine arts students. Throughout CCAD’s campus, works from each CCAD major, CORE program, and first-year MFA and MDes will be on display, on view through July 31. www.ccad.edu

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery

Sherrie Gallerie, featuring Marilyn Parker and Anne Marie Chagnon. On view through June 21. www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

The Arts Castle

From the Archives: OWU student prints on view through June 22. Reflections of Nature by Jacquie Cox on view through June 22 at Gallery 22. www.artscastle.org