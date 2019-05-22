On View | Gallery Exhibit in Columbus June 2019

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery
Thread Count: The Intersection of Mathematics and Fiber Arts. Contemporary artists construct fiber arts with yarn, fabric, thread and reed, curated by Jane Black through July 6. www.riffegallery.org
Pizzuti Collection
In a New Light, by Alice Schille and the American Water Color Movement. Through Sept. 29. www.pizzuticollection.org
OSU Urban Arts Space
Start At Home: Influence, Commitment, Integrity. Featured works by three faculty members from The Ohio State University. Celebrating the legacies of H. Ike Okafor-Newsum, Robert Stull, and Pheoris West as artists, mentors and teachers through July 20. uas.osu.edu
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio
Selections from the Pizzuti Collection. Contemporary artists showcase their work ranging from media to fiber art and sculptures through Aug. 18. www.decartsohio.org
Hayley Gallery
Metal-Morphically Speaking by Chris Itsell. On view June 22-Aug. 6. www.localohioart.com
Dublin Arts Council
Ya Got Somethin’ To Say? by Sharon Dorsey. On view from June 18-July 26. www.dublinarts.org
Columbus Museum of Art
Blacklight Magic. View more than 20 vintage works of blacklight art from the collection of Daniel Donahue-on view through Sept. 8. Paganini in Columbus, Paganini’s Cannone violin will be on view at the CMA May 11-19. Greater Columbus: The 2019 Greater Columbus Arts Council Visual Arts Exhibition on view June 14-Sept. 29. www.columbusmuseum.org
The Ohio State University Faculty Club
The Central Ohio Watercolor Society Group Exhibition, on view April 30-July 5. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com
Ohio Craft Museum
The Best of 2019, featuring works by Ohio Designer Craftsmen members, through July 28. www.ohiocraft.org
Brandt-Roberts Galleries
Visage, expressive works consisting of facial expressions and body language on view May 10-June 2. Exhibiting artists include Grant Gilsdorf, Susan Moore, Brooke Olivares, Nick Reszetar, Terry Rodgers, Nikki Rosato and Adrian Waggoner. New Works by artist Maria Alejandra Zanetta, on view from June 1-30. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com
Photographer: Michael Smith
Keny Galleries
The Chicago Connection: American Modernist Works on Paper by Baumann, Gilmore, Hopkins, Mars and Schille, on view from May 17-June 28. Summer Group Exhibition: Contemporary Artists, on view from July 15-Aug. 30. www.kenygalleries.com
Sherrie Gallerie
Works exploring the fragmented view of the human condition by Hunter Stamps, on view June 2-July 14. www.sherriegallerie.com
The Works: Ohio Center for History, Arts & Technology
Another Op’nin, Another Show by The Weathervane Playhouse, on view through July 20. www.attheworks.org
Studios on High
Quiet Reflections by Denise Romecki, on view June 1-July 4. www.studiosonhigh.com
Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery
Chroma: Best of CCAD, featuring a selection of works spanning different mediums from fine arts students. Throughout CCAD’s campus, works from each CCAD major, CORE program, and first-year MFA and MDes will be on display, on view through July 31. www.ccad.edu
Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery
Sherrie Gallerie, featuring Marilyn Parker and Anne Marie Chagnon. On view through June 21. www.upperarlingtonoh.gov
The Arts Castle
From the Archives: OWU student prints on view through June 22. Reflections of Nature by Jacquie Cox on view through June 22 at Gallery 22. www.artscastle.org