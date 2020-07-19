Dr. Amy Acton wins 2020 Best of the ‘Bus “Best Face of Columbus”

If you've been tuned into the news since March, one face you may recognize is Dr. Amy Acton. As the head of the Ohio Department of Health, she had her hands full with the pandemic. Although Acton has recently left her leadership post, we can’t deny her hard work during a chaotic time.

The Pandemic and the Fandemic

With more than 30 years of experience, it’s crazy to think anything could surprise Acton. However, the pandemic brought on a whole new set of rules and practices in addition to stunning the world with its severity and contagiousness. Through it all, Acton worked with Gov. DeWine to keep Ohioans safe and healthy, even when she received pushback

Her diligence and steadfastness in responding to the crisis has received praise all over the nation. From features on CNN to her own Wikipedia page, Acton has gathered more than just dutiful listeners– she’s gathered fans.

“Our daughter Katie often dresses as Dr. Amy Acton and checks on the health of her dolls. She said she likes Dr. Amy because ‘She heals people,’” says Mike Hovancsek, a member of the Dr. Amy Acton Fan Club Facebook page.

It’s no surprise Columbus health care workers look up to Acton, too.

“I feel incredibly lucky to work as a nurse in a state with leaders like Acton, who put public health and safety above all else,” says Vincenza Nothstein, a registered nurse at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in the SICU. “Because Acton continues to stave off a large influx of COVID-19 patients, I don’t have to worry that I won’t be able to do enough, or that we won’t have resources to care for these patients.”

A True Ohioan

Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Acton’s medical career spans a number of cities and states, though Columbus stands out on her impressive career pathway. She completed her residency in part at Columbus’s own Nationwide Children’s Hospital and went on to receive her master’s in public health from The Ohio State University.

Along her journey to heading the ODH, she served in a number of professor roles at both OSU and the Research Institute for Nationwide Children’s. She then worked for the Columbus Foundation, tying together her medical knowledge with public policy.

Though she has resigned from head of the ODH, Acton’s new role as Chief Health Advisor to Gov. DeWine focuses on public health. Columbus continues the fight against COVID-19 and we thank her for taking “Acton” when we needed it most.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.