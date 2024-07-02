Tunes to train by

After UK neurologist Roger Bannister proved the only thing stopping humans from sub-four-minute miles was themselves, perceptions about what humans are capable of changed forever.
Over the past two decades, researchers have concluded that listening to music during a workout improves performance and stamina. A study from academic journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise concluded that there is an ideal BPM pace for music to keep runners at a high temp for longer.
Psychologists found that listening to music you enjoy betters your attitude, potentially delaying fatigue by keeping your mind on the tunes.
We got the CityScene staff together to share some of our favorite songs across several genres to help prep for your workouts this summer.
Pop
Warm-Up:
Roar (2013) // Katy Perry
Walking on Sunshine (1985) // Katrina and the Waves
Mambo No. 5 (1999) // Lou Bega
During Workout:
Fireball (2014) // Pitbull (feat. John Ryan)
Brave (2013) // Sara Bareilles
Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run) (1984) // Billy Ocean
Can’t Hold Us (2011) // Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton -- I love the strong beat throughout this. It can really help you find a nice stride during your run. – Rachel
Unstoppable (2008) // Santigold
Cool Down:
Before I Let Go (1981) // Maze
I’ll Be Alright Without You (1986) // Journey
Bubbly (2007) // Colbie Caillat
Country
Warm-Up:
Austin (2017) // Koe Wetzel
The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia (1990) // Reba McEntire
Ain’t No Man (2016) // The Avett Brothers
During Workout:
Open the Gate – Live (2022) // Zach Bryan -- Nothing will get you off the couch quicker than the live version of this track. Great for starting a long run. - Tyler
smoke & a light (2023) // Ole 60
Heads Carolina, Tails California (1996) // Jo Dee Messina
The Needle and the Spoon (1974) // Lynyrd Skynyrd
My Kinda Party (2010) // Jason Aldean
Cool Down:
Troubadour (2008) // George Strait
How Do You Like Me Now?! (1999) // Toby Keith
Fall in Love (2022) // Bailey Zimmerman
Adult Contemporary
Warm-Up:
Comeback Kid (That’s My Dog) (2011) // Brett Dennen -- This song is my secret weapon to help me get through anything and it’s a great mood booster! - Maisie
Ride Like the Wind (1980) // Christopher Cross
Mrs. Robinson (1992) // The Lemonheads
During Workout:
You Know it (2017) // Colony House
Miracle Mile (2012) // Cold War Kids
My Body (2010) // Young the Giant -- During a hard workout when I feel like I can’t go any farther, this song gives me a second wind. - Maisie
Fever (2014) // The Black Keys
Why I Am (2009) // Dave Matthews Band
Cool Down:
Inside Out (2014) // Spoon -- This is definitely one of those songs that makes the world seem to slow down a bit. - Maisie
Real Love Baby (2016) // Father John Misty
Babylon (1999) // David Gray
Rock
Warm-Up:
First Light (2011) // My Morning Jacket
Play the Game Tonight (1982) // Kansas
Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution (1980) // AC/DC
During Workout:
Raise Your Hands (1986) // Bon Jovi
Miss You (1978) // The Rolling Stones
The Hardest Button to Button (2003) // The White Stripes
Savior (2008) // Rise Against
Everlong (1997) // Foo Fighters -- This song is perfect for those HIIT workouts when you want to push through and then take a breather for a few seconds before you do another set. - Rachel
Cool Down:
When the Levee Breaks (1971) // Led Zeppelin
Mary Jane’s Last Dance (1993) // Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Linger (1993) // The Cranberries
R&B, Hip- Hop, Jazz
Warm-Up:
Love on Top (2011) // Beyonce
Pon de Replay (2005) // Rihanna
Me Against the World (1995) // 2Pac, Dramacydal
During Workout:
Move On Up (1971) // Curtis Mayfield
Land Of 1000 Dances (1966) // Wilson Pickett
RUNITUP (2021) // Tyler The Creator feat. Teezo Touchdown
Push it to the Limit (2006) // Corbin Bleu
Ain’t Nothing Wrong With That (2006) // Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Cool Down:
Summertime (1991) // DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
Got to Be Real (1978) // Cheryl Lynn
Telepatía (2020) // Kali Uchis