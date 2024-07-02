Tunes to train by

After UK neurologist Roger Bannister proved the only thing stopping humans from sub-four-minute miles was themselves, perceptions about what humans are capable of changed forever.

Over the past two decades, researchers have concluded that listening to music during a workout improves performance and stamina. A study from academic journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise concluded that there is an ideal BPM pace for music to keep runners at a high temp for longer.

Psychologists found that listening to music you enjoy betters your attitude, potentially delaying fatigue by keeping your mind on the tunes.

We got the CityScene staff together to share some of our favorite songs across several genres to help prep for your workouts this summer.

Pop

Warm-Up:

Roar (2013) // Katy Perry

Walking on Sunshine (1985) // Katrina and the Waves

Mambo No. 5 (1999) // Lou Bega

During Workout:

Fireball (2014) // Pitbull (feat. John Ryan)

Brave (2013) // Sara Bareilles

Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run) (1984) // Billy Ocean

Can’t Hold Us (2011) // Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton -- I love the strong beat throughout this. It can really help you find a nice stride during your run. – Rachel

Unstoppable (2008) // Santigold

Cool Down:

Before I Let Go (1981) // Maze

I’ll Be Alright Without You (1986) // Journey

Bubbly (2007) // Colbie Caillat

Country

Warm-Up:

Austin (2017) // Koe Wetzel

The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia (1990) // Reba McEntire

Ain’t No Man (2016) // The Avett Brothers

During Workout:

Open the Gate – Live (2022) // Zach Bryan -- Nothing will get you off the couch quicker than the live version of this track. Great for starting a long run. - Tyler

smoke & a light (2023) // Ole 60

Heads Carolina, Tails California (1996) // Jo Dee Messina

The Needle and the Spoon (1974) // Lynyrd Skynyrd

My Kinda Party (2010) // Jason Aldean

Cool Down:

Troubadour (2008) // George Strait

How Do You Like Me Now?! (1999) // Toby Keith

Fall in Love (2022) // Bailey Zimmerman

Adult Contemporary

Warm-Up:

Comeback Kid (That’s My Dog) (2011) // Brett Dennen -- This song is my secret weapon to help me get through anything and it’s a great mood booster! - Maisie

Ride Like the Wind (1980) // Christopher Cross

Mrs. Robinson (1992) // The Lemonheads

During Workout:

You Know it (2017) // Colony House

Miracle Mile (2012) // Cold War Kids

My Body (2010) // Young the Giant -- During a hard workout when I feel like I can’t go any farther, this song gives me a second wind. - Maisie

Fever (2014) // The Black Keys

Why I Am (2009) // Dave Matthews Band

Cool Down:

Inside Out (2014) // Spoon -- This is definitely one of those songs that makes the world seem to slow down a bit. - Maisie

Real Love Baby (2016) // Father John Misty

Babylon (1999) // David Gray

Rock

Warm-Up:

First Light (2011) // My Morning Jacket

Play the Game Tonight (1982) // Kansas

Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution (1980) // AC/DC

During Workout:

Raise Your Hands (1986) // Bon Jovi

Miss You (1978) // The Rolling Stones

The Hardest Button to Button (2003) // The White Stripes

Savior (2008) // Rise Against

Everlong (1997) // Foo Fighters -- This song is perfect for those HIIT workouts when you want to push through and then take a breather for a few seconds before you do another set. - Rachel

Cool Down:

When the Levee Breaks (1971) // Led Zeppelin

Mary Jane’s Last Dance (1993) // Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Linger (1993) // The Cranberries

R&B, Hip- Hop, Jazz

Warm-Up:

Love on Top (2011) // Beyonce

Pon de Replay (2005) // Rihanna

Me Against the World (1995) // 2Pac, Dramacydal

During Workout:

Move On Up (1971) // Curtis Mayfield

Land Of 1000 Dances (1966) // Wilson Pickett

RUNITUP (2021) // Tyler The Creator feat. Teezo Touchdown

Push it to the Limit (2006) // Corbin Bleu

Ain’t Nothing Wrong With That (2006) // Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Cool Down:

Summertime (1991) // DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

Got to Be Real (1978) // Cheryl Lynn

Telepatía (2020) // Kali Uchis