On View: Current gallery exhibits in Columbus

934 Gallery: 934 Gallery July Show. Akeylah Imani Wellington, Sara Gean Ruiz and Lyra Purugganan in the Garage Gallery; Amber McElreath in the Instillation Gallery; and Felicity Gunn in the Storefront Gallery. Open July 20-Aug. 10. Haptic Hearts. Work by Krista Faist and Timmy Reed in the storefront gallery, Eli Donahue in the Instillation Gallery, and Elizabeth Miller in the Garage Gallery. Open Aug. 17-Sept. 6. www.934gallery.org

Adamah Ceramics: Featured ceramic artist Jon Stein and Title Installation by Holly Barrett. Open July 6-July 31. www.adamahceramics.com

Art Access Gallery: Work by local artists Judy Favret Friday and Karen Rumora. Open through July 20. From the estate of Paul-Henri Bourguignon. Work by local artists Perry Brown and Michael McEwan. www.artaccessgallery.com

Beeler Gallery: Chroma: Best of CCAD. A selection of works from students in Columbus College of Art & Design’s Fine Arts and Photography programs. Open through Aug. 17. www.beelergallery.org

Blockfort: Enchanted Garden. Works by Janet Marsano, Nico Cathcart, Wingchow and Kat Francis featuring flora to tell a narrative. Up Close. Work by Bria Singer featuring miniature worlds in the form of terrariums. Both open July 2-27. Order/Organic. Non-representational paintings by Charlie Batch, Chase Melendez and Hannah Musser. Open Aug. 2-31. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Columbus Glass Art Center (formerly Glass Axis): Pop-Up Gallery Exhibition. Work by world-renowned glass artist Joseph Cavalieri. Open Aug. 6-9. NOTE: now located at 892 Scott St. www.glassaxis.org

Columbus Museum of Art: Robin F. Williams: We’ve Been Expecting You. A collection of some of Williams’ work highlighting themes such as digital trends and gender identity expression. Marie Laurencin: Sapphic Paris. An exploration of Laurencin’s career including self-portraits, early cubist paintings and signature work that defined 1920s Paris. Bothopen through Aug. 18. www.columbusmuseum.org

Concourse Gallery: Community Expressions: Arts of Upper Arlington. Showcase of the perspectives, styles and mediums of artists living and working in Upper Arlington. Open July 17-Sept. 13. www.upperarlingtonoh.gov/events/concourse-gallery

David Myers Studio & Gallery: The Synergy of Collaboration. Multi-artist paintings with a unique, therapeutic process focusing on cooperating together. Open July 1-Aug. 30. www.davidmyersart.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: MOD: Visual, Social, Cultural: Renaissance of the 1960s. An exhibition capturing cultural revolutions of the 1960s and their impact on the visual, social and cultural landscapes. Open June 1-Aug. 25. www.decartsohio.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: Jennifer Nicole Murray. Now sober and in recovery, Murray uses her art practice as a tool for rediscovering her identity. Open through July 19. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Hopkins Hall Gallery: Jeffrey Haase Exhibition. Exploring three interconnected themes: reflections on Haase’s experiences across his roles, examining the changing relationship between time and work, and highlighting the overlooked artistry of unknown craftsmen. Open Aug. 19- 23. www.uas.osu.edu/hhg

Kittie’s Highline Art Space: Lively Places by Draven Burdock. Burdock’s goal is to have viewers lose themselves in each piece, feel the energy of his love for painting and make their own narrative. Open July 2-Aug. 31. www.rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

Marcia Evans Gallery: Landscapes. Jennifer Sowders paints lush and inviting impressionistic landscapes in acrylic. Open July 6-Aug. 31. www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: Journeys. Multimedia artist Cindy Rasche recreates the signs, symbols and early language of African ancestors. Open July 11-Sept. 4. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Craft Museum: Grounded. Environmental works by Marcia Armstrong and Char Norman. Open Aug. 10-Sept. 28. www.ohiocraft.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Glow Up. Featuring works inspired by the 1990s with blacklights, illuminating the creativity of the decade’s counterculture. Open July 13-Aug. 2. Altered Lenses. Photos, cyanotypes and photographic transfers. Open Aug. 10-Oct. 4. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

OSU Faculty Club Gallery: Antithesis. Mixed media paintings by Arris’ Cohen. Open July 1-Aug. 29. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Riffe Gallery: On the Grid. An exhibition featuring 16 Ohio artists, curated by Kelly Dietrick. Open July 27-Oct. 4. www.oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

Sean Christopher Gallery: Stage. Abstract, multi-panel paintings by Chris Taylor. Open July 6-Aug. 10. www.seanchristophergallery.com

Studios On High Gallery: Time and Again. Neil Donovan merges woodworking and art in the design and execution of both functional and purely sculptural works. Open July 6-Aug. 1. www.studiosonhigh.com

Urban Arts Space: No One Teaches Us How to Be Daughters. A celebration of Black cultural and familial inheritance, a place of mourning, and an invitation to search for yourself. Open July 11-Aug. 3. Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (upper gallery). An evocative artistic exhibition addressing food deserts and inaccessibility in America through a fusion of metal portraits, plywood installations and interactive displays. Open Aug. 13-31. Women’s Work (lower gallery). An exhibit of Alex McClay’s weavings and beaded work in conjunction with Stephanie Berrie’s sewing and sculptural printmaking work, reclaiming the derogatory term “women’s work.” Open Aug. 20-Sept. 21. Illustrating History: Black Columbus (corridor). Illustrations and mixed media art pieces that honor influential Black figures in Columbus. Open Aug. 20-Sept. 21. www.uas.osu.edu

Wexner Center for the Arts: Jonas N.T. Becker: A Hole is not a Void. Photography, video, sculpture and installation pieces by West Virginia native Jonas N.T. Becker. Tanya Lukin Linklater: Inner blades of grass (soft) inner blades of grass (cured) inner blades of grass (bruised by the weather). Alaska native Tanya Lukin Linklater shares her multidisciplinary practice over the past decade. Both open June 1-Aug. 21. www.wexarts.org

Wild Goose Creative: Brielle Jolie, Diamond Young, Hedi Sharifzadeh, and Elham Bayati. A representation of self-love, a sense of calm, understanding and acceptance. Open July 10-31. Art and Soul. Seeks to provide a platform for up-and-coming Black artists and performers, while housing the exhibition and show in a space with local food and drinks to create a collective of creatives to celebrate the Black experience. Open Aug. 7-Sept. 4. www.wildgoosecreative.org