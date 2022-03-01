Columbus nonprofit’s innovative approach to promoting jazz music

Courtesy of A Tribe for Jazz and Kenny Harris, Jr.

In August 2021, A Tribe for Jazz established itself with a mission to preserve the legacy and advance the future of jazz music through visual storytelling, performances, and community education and engagement. The Columbus nonprofit focuses on presenting jazz musicians in creative settings that elevate the musical form while providing opportunities for education.

Bruce Halliburton, director of client relations and engagement, says his inspiration for the organization stemmed from the lack of access to jazz music in Columbus and the lack of focus on the visual aspects of the art.

“In following (jazz) artists, I really saw them in a high way musically,” he says. “But I didn’t see the same presence in the marketplace about how they looked digitally or how the video content looked. The focus was on the music, but there was no real focus on the brand identification on a consistent basis.”

Halliburton teamed up with Stephanie Matthews, now executive director of the organization, who brings experience as a photographer and creative director to emphasize the visual aspect of performances.

“When we work with these artists, our desire is to create work that equals the passion and creativity that they laid forth as musicians,” she says.

Thus far, A Tribe for Jazz has produced creative film projects to showcase artists, hosted jazz events throughout Columbus, and held virtual events and performances.

One of the organization's biggest projects was a film collaboration with American-Filipino

saxophonist Jon Irabagon, Legacy Jon Irabagon, A Solo Tenor Odyssey. Working with Irabagon, named one of New York City’s 25 Jazz Icons by Time Out New York, was a major milestone for the organization. The 46-minute film combines Irabagon’s music with stories and visuals to create a multidimensional piece of art.

Upon the release of the film, Matthews realized the educational value it could have thanks to the use of color theory and other production techniques. In addition to making the film available to stream online, A Tribe for Jazz has partnered with CoverMyMeds to show the film in some Columbus City Schools on the west side.

“The children watch the film in their music classes and then there’s an interpretation aspect, an arts component and discussions,” Matthews says. “All that helps in terms of self-growth and self-preservation.”

The organization has also worked with pianist Fabian Almazan and his wife, bassist Linda May Han Oh. A Tribe for Jazz organized a private performance by the couple at Graves Piano and Organ Co. in north Columbus and brought in a film crew to record the set.

Matthews says the film captured the duo in a way that had not been done before.

Though A Tribe for Jazz has been working with musicians from outside the Buckeye State, the teams involved in films and performances, as well as the venues used, are intentionally local. Matthews says the organization is proud to showcase the work of Columbus creative professionals through its projects.

“We are very much excited about elevating the Columbus-based professionals in our space,” she says. “It’s easy to source people from New York or L.A., but it’s also about showing love back to our community and giving those folks opportunities.”

Halliburton is pleased with the foundation the organization laid in 2021 and is looking forward to continued growth in 2022.

He says the organization will continue working with the Irabagon, Almazan and Oh, as well as bringing jazz musicians to Columbus by developing a performance series and a festival concept.

