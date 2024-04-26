Columbus Gallery Exhibitions May-June 2024

934 Gallery: Lorena Cruz Santiago and Brock Oakley Ailes (showing together). Unspoken limitations of class and race. Ronald Claxton. Diverse cultural, social & political themes related to African Americans. Marsha Mack. Ceramic sculpture installed with commercial grocery store shelving. All open May 18-June 8. Eric Anthony Berdis. Thrift store castoffs and hobbyist craft supplies reassembled into soft quilted sculptures. Katelyn Bishop & Dre Mcleod (showing together). Wall hangings that incorporate both 2D and 3D elements. Janelle Bonfour-Mikes. Large and small-scale brooms constructed from wedding attire to explore the gender disparity in domesticity and household labor. All open June 13-July 13. www.934gallery.org

Adamah Ceramics: Donna Hecker. Featuring shoes. Open May 4-25.

Studio Show. Wellington School’s advanced studio art class. Open May 4-25. Lisa Bare’s hands-on workshop during Gallery Hop. This class will teach guests how to throw on the wheel and hand build. Open May 4, register online. www.adamahceramics.com

Art Access Gallery: New work by local artists Judy Favret Friday and Karen Rumora. Open May 17-July 20. www.artaccessgallery.com

Beeler Gallery: Chroma: Best of CCAD. A selection of works from students in the Columbus College of Art & Design’s Fine Arts and Photography programs. Open May 10-Aug. 17. www.beelergallery.org

Blockfort: Make Me a Mixtape. Artists create a piece that would pair with their ideal mixtape. Open May 3-25. Glass Delusion. Traditional glass works, photographic representations of glass works and Uranium glass works. Open June 1-29. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Unearthed. Perspective on the planet’s changing climate systems and those who show reverence for its natural wonder. Open through May 12. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Robin F. Williams: We’ve Been Expecting You. A collection of some of Williams’ work highlighting a variety of themes. Marie Laurencin: Sapphic Paris. An exploration of Laurencin’s career including self-portraits, early cubist paintings and signature work that defined 1920s Paris. Both open April 5-Aug. 18. www.columbusmuseum.org

David Myers Art Studio and Gallery: The Art of Intuition. Featuring the original paintings of Jenna Sulser, Eddie K, Kathy Norris and more than 30 studio artists. Open May 1-June 27. www.davidmyersart.com

Dublin Arts Council: Dwelling: A Snail’s Journey. Three large orange snails sit on the front lawn of the Dublin Arts Council property. The pieces, created by a group of six Italian-based artists known as Cracking Art, traveled to Dublin from Milan, Italy. Open May 11-June 28. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R Gallery: This Inspired That (in collaboration with Open Door Art Studio and Gallery).

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery artists draw inspiration from Open Door artists’ work to create pieces of their own, displayed side by side. Open through May 5. Jennifer Nicole Murray. Now sober and in recovery, Murray uses her art practice as a tool for rediscovering her identity. Open June 14-July 19. www.southeasthc.org/services/freshairgallery

Hayley Gallery: Vibrations. Art by Natalya Romanovsky and Steven Fisher. Open May 18-June 11. My Home is Here. Paintings by Man-Wai Wu featuring the stories of human living conditions for more than 50 years. Open June 15-July 8. www.localohioart.com

High Road Gallery and Studios: Window Views. Textile paintings by French artist Anne Bellas and 3D wood art by Ben Sostrom. Open May 31-July 6. www.highroadgallery.com

The Little Blue House by Sharon Weiss Gallery: New work by resident artists Amy Adams, Lisa Parks Godfrey, Karen LaValley and Tamar Rudavsky. Open May 2-26. Larger Than Life. Lisa Parks Godfrey’s solo exhibit featuring everyday items from a close perspective. Open June 1-30. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Mac Worthington Gallery: Popping with Bright Colors. An exhibition of 37 expressionist, floral paintings as well as floral sculptures by artist Mac Worthington. Open May 1-June 30. www.macworthington.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: John Evans Sculpture & Original Monoprints.

With two small David Hostetler sculptures. Open May 4-June 30. www.marciaevansgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: Leah Wong- +/-Perspectives. Open May 16-July 6. Karin Dahl: How Does Color Sound? Open May 16-July 6. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Craft Museum: Best of 2024. Showcasing contemporary, fine craft artists in mediums such as clay, glass, fiber, wood, metal and mixed media selected from nearly 300 entries. Open May 5-July 6. www.ohiocraft.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: More Art Less Plastic. Repurposed plastics find new lives. Open May 11-July 5. www.opendoorcolumbus.org

OSU Faculty Club Gallery: Passages. Art by Barb Vogel and Sandra Aska. Open May 6-June 28. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Riffe Gallery: Sequence. An exhibition featuring 14 Ohio artists.

Open through July 5. www.oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

Sharon Weiss Gallery: A Salon Exhibit. Alternate pieces will be displayed throughout the month. Drawn and Quartered. Solo exhibit of Michael J. Rosen’s collages, all created from his own paintings and drawings, chopped and puzzled into compositions. Open June 1-30. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Studios On High Gallery: Columbus: Two Perspectives. Jessica Wojtasek and Jennifer Jolley-Brown partner to create a body of work showcasing various perspectives from around Columbus. Open May 4-July 3. www.studiosonhigh.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Ohio Art League 2024 Spring Juried Exhibition. Artwork from Ohio Art League members across the state, curated by 2024 juror Natalia Arbelaez. Open May 8-July 12. www.oal.org