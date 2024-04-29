Columbus Arts Festival returns bigger and better than ever

Art has never been more exciting – or accessible – than it will be at the 62nd annual Columbus Arts Festival. With the Kids Hands-On Activities Village, the Big Local Arts Village, the Children and Teen Art Gallery and live performances every day, the festival is designed for the enjoyment of as many different groups of people as possible.

Festivities begin on June 7, kicking off the three-day event with multiple musical and theatrical performances as well as shoppable, local art all along the Scioto Mile and in the surrounding area Downtown.

“The festival is the city’s ‘welcome to summer’ event, and it has been for a long time,” says Jami Goldstein, vice president of marketing, communications and events for the Greater Columbus Arts Council. “It’s also one of the most wonderful free ways to experience art in all its forms. We turn the entire downtown riverfront into this stunning outdoor gallery, (so) it’s also a place where people can see ballet and music and theater. We really pride ourselves on bringing the arts to the people through the arts festival.”

Days and Times

Friday, June 7: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fun Fact

Planning for the Columbus Arts Festival starts as soon as the previous festival ends, with an almost 90-person coordinating committee and more than 300 on-site volunteers the weekend of the festival. Volunteer responsibilities range from planning and manning the artist market to helping with security.

Arts galore

The festival is a great place to experience local music and arts, with live performances and art collections each day.

This year’s music headliners include Columbus-based musicians including Angela Perley, Joe Peppercorn, Parker Lewis and DrippDaDon.

The festival will also bring in more than 250 artists, including 75 Ohio artists, to sell and exhibit their art during the weekend.

Twenty-three local up-and-coming artists will be featured in the festival’s Emerging Artist program, which offers new artists the means to learn about the festival circuit. Read more about the Emerging Artists program and some of this year’s emerging artists online at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

The festival’s lineup of artists represents 34 states and four countries, bringing a diverse scope of art, from woodturning to Japanese calligraphy and more, for patrons and visitors to appreciate – and buy.

“So many people really love coming to the festival because they get to meet the artists. It deepens the connection to their purchase, and whatever that piece of art is that they’re going to put in their home or their office or wherever they choose to have it,” Goldstein says. “I think that’s really a sort of ephemeral thing, but it’s also super tangible. My house is filled with art, and I know probably 80 percent of the artists. That makes the pieces mean more to me.”

A detailed list of the artists and types of arts exhibiting each day is available in the online Guidebook on the festival website, www.columbusartsfestival.org.

More features and tips

Many of last year’s favorites are returning to the festival this year. For example, after its exciting debut last season, the fashion show returns to its Friday night slot. Fashion Friday features pieces from Columbus-based designers, including J Casey Immel-Brown, Dominic Ciucci and Tracy Powell.

Expand Photo by David Heasley columbus arts festival kids corner

The festival will also incorporate the new-and-improved Bicentennial Park Stage by locating the Word is Art performances there on Friday. Word is Art then moves to the Cultural Arts Center as other performances take over Bicentennial.

The Columbus Children’s Theatre, which is helping to plan all stage performances, is also bringing a large-scale set piece to paint in the Kids Hands-On Activity Village.

This year’s festival also brings accessibility accommodations, offering an adult changing station and a Sensory Calming Tent in the Kids Hands-On Activity Area thanks to a partnership with the Autism Society of Central Ohio.

Parking Tips

Though it’s not necessary to drive to the festival thanks to options such as COTA, ride-sharing and bike corrals, there is a great resource for parking.

Downloading the ParkColumbus/Park Mobile app makes it possible to reserve a spot in the garage or find available street parking.

Visit www.columbusartsfestival.org/visit/parking/ for more tips on transportation, the VIP Patron Package and planning for this festival season!

