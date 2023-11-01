CityScene's 2023 Holiday Gift Guide

Kitchen Gadgets

Kiss the Cook!

The MeatStick® 4

Never over-cook – or under-cook – your meats again! This leave in, wireless meat thermometer can be monitored with a device up to 650 feet away from your grill, oven or air fryer. $94.99

www.themeatstick.com

Perfectly Seasoned

MÄNNKITCHEN Pepper Cannon

Go from pepperless to fully seasoned in seven cranks. Milled from a solid chunk of aerospace-grade aluminum and crafted with hardened high-carbon stainless steel burrs. $199 www.mannkitchen.com

Savory Sips

The Espressione Espresso & Coffee Maker Combi Machine

This machine is perfect for the java lover in your life. Whether you want a pot of drip coffee for everyone in your home or a shot of high-quality espresso and a steam wand to make your own latte, it has it all. $349.95 www.crateandbarrel.com

Now We’re Cookin’

SteakStones Sizzling Steak Set

This state-of-the-art bamboo range allows you to enjoy hot stone cooking at home. It is perfect for those who want their steak done exactly how they like it. $110 www.steakstones.com

Perfect Drinks

Bold Brew

Hikers Brew Coffee

A sustainable coffee featuring small multi-use and compostable packaging that keeps coffee fresh all along your journey – the perfect addition to any hiking pack or camp kit. $15.99 and up www.hikersbrewcoffee.com

SereniTEA

The Whistling Kettle

Festive seasonal flavors in loose tea that will fit your tea-lover to a “T.” Tea-of-the-month, variety gift boxes and tea accessories are available. Prices vary www.thewhistlingkettle.com

A Little Bubbly

Drinkmate InstaFizz

This device transforms any drink into something fun and bubbly. Spice up your holiday events with some fizzy drinks. $69.99 www.idrinkproducts.com

Sleep Aids

Hello Darkness

Manta Sleep Mask

An infinitely adjustable mask that won’t catch or pull your hair. With hollow eye cups for zero eye pressure, you can gift someone the best sleep of their life. $35 www.mantasleep.com

Naptime buddy

Manta Nap Arc

This adjustable pillow helps you power nap anywhere, anytime. $75 www.mantasleep.com

Sound Asleep

‘LectroFan EVO

The next step in sleep sound technology with non-looping white, pink and brown noise with several ocean sound options as well. $34.99 www.soundofsleep.com

Baby it’s Cold Outside!

Go Hug Yourself

Puffer Hug

Featured on Oprah, this fleece-lined wrap with huge pockets can keep you warm all winter. And feel good when you buy online – 15% is donated toward improving children’s mental health programs. $49.99 www.pufferhug.com

Mittens for Life

Chopper Mill Mittens

These mittens are made to lose: the company will send you a free replacement for your first lost mitten. They are made in Minnesota, where they know all about snow and cold weather. $59 www.choppermill.com

Close the Window!

PURGGO air fresheners

Made with 100% bamboo charcoal, the fabric absorbs and eliminates odors for up to a year without dispensing any fragrances or scents. $19.99 www.purggo.com

Home Slice

Wildgrain Mixed Box

It doesn’t get much better than enjoying the taste and smell of warm bread on a chilly day. Wildgrain’s Mixed Box includes sourdough breads, fresh pastas, and artisanal pastries, each made with easy-to-understand ingredients and bake in 25 minutes or less. $99. www.wildgrain.com.

For the Home

Upgrade your Wall Art

Amish Originals decor

These best-selling hanging plates are sure to steal the show. The three plates come in a set and cohesively fit into any decor style, making them a perfect gift. $329.99 www.amishoriginals.com

Perfect Fit

Flex Screen

Backed by the “Queen of QVC,” Lori Greiner of Shark Tank, these screens are touted as “the world’s first flexible window screen” and are custom made to fit any window without hardware. $64.95 and up www.flexscreenretail.com

Suck it Up

Bespoke Jet™ AI Cordless Stick Vacuum

Upgrade your spring cleaning with this high-tech All-in-One Clean Station®. This cordless vacuum is self-emptying and equipped with AI technology that senses changes in flooring and adjusts so that you get the best clean. $999.99 www.samsung.com

Animal Lovers

Pretty Little Bird

Happy Birdwatcher Company bird seed

These customized blends of bird seed are made specifically for the birds found in a recipient’s zip code. The Simply Seeds HappySeed Box comes with 10lbs. of Everyday Wild Bird Food and 5lbs. of Specialty Food. $49 and up www.happybirdwatcher.com

Fur-Baby Fever

Custom Pet Sweater

These adorable sweaters are custom made with your furry friend’s face knitted directly into the fabric, never printed or embroidered. Perfect for any pet lover on your list, this is sure to become their favorite cozy day top for the winter months. $128 www.uncommongoods.com

Book Lovers Delight

Book of Memories

Columbus Metropolitan Library: Celebrating 150 Years (commemorative book)

As part of the Columbus Metropolitan Library anniversary celebrations, a commemorative book is available for checkout and purchase at The Library Store inside the Main Library and at CML’s 22 branches. $35 www.columbuslibrary.org

Can't Beat the Classics

Mastering the Art of French Cooking (2 Volume Set)

A beloved bestseller crafted by the world-renowned Julia Child, featuring her most famous French recipes accompanied by easy-to-understand detailed instructions and tips. $54 www.amazon.com

Comforting Flavors of Home

Cooking through Columbus: The Ultimate Guide to Eating through Columbus

Perfect for your foodie friend, this is the best way to share your hometown favorites. Featuring more than 60 locations and 70 recipes, this book offers a culinary tour that ranges from poke to hot dogs. Hardback $40, eBook $28.99 www.barnesandnoble.com, www.amazon.com

Keep the Fun Coming!

Family Learning Fun

COSI memberships

With five Emmys and the title of “Best Science Museum” from USA Today, this museum is a go-to destination. Gift a loved one a membership so they can take their family for a fun day of learning. $55 and up www.cosi.org

Just Add the Crown

Throne Kingdom chairs

If you want your little prince or princess to have a properly glamourous place to sit, look no further. There are plenty of styles as well as cushion and frame colors to choose from, with adult sizes to make you feel like royalty too. $195 and up for minis, $450 and up for full size www.thronekingdom.com

Pretty in Pink

Morgan’s Treasure sapphire pendant

This show-stopping necklace sparkles with pave-set pink sapphires in an ornate dangle pendant. A border of diamonds accents the unique shape in 14K rose gold. The perfect finishing touch for a special occasion or any outfit that needs a little flair. $2,625 www.morganstreasure.com

Freshen Up

The Beard Struggle Grooming Kit

Achieve a beard as soft and sleek as Santa’s with beard kits and bundles, plus accessories including a beard comb and Viking Savage Brush. $19.99 and up. www.thebeardstruggle.com

Feed the Man

Damn, Man snack kits and more

From the black label nut decanter to the Cowboy Starter Kit, these are “snacks guys love.” If you just love the name and slogan, you can order a hat! $34.95-50 www.dmsnacks.com

Sports Fanatics

Buckeye Worth their Nut

Buckeyes A to Z by Mark Walter

For the Buckeye fan who wants to test their knowledge, this book touches on all Ohio State traditions, folklore and trivia facts to brush up on your history or help you raise a die-hard Buckeye fan. $14.95 www.amazon.com

Celebrate Crew Memories

Signed memorabilia from 2020 MLS Cup

Want to have a piece of Crew history? Pick up some memorabilia including photographs and replica soccer balls signed by the players. $59.99 and up for photos, $149.99 and up for soccer balls www.columbuscrew.com

Drink up Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets Whiskey Box Gift Set

For the games when you can’t make it out to Nationwide to see Stinger and the team, enjoy a glass of your drink of choice with a matching glass and coaster set. $249.95 (alcohol not included) www.picnictime.com

Gift Cards Always Fit!

These are a few of our favorite stocking stuffers:

Woodhouse Day Spa

Board & Brush

Dueling Axes

Columbus Food Adventures

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

Figlio Wood Fired Pizza

Morretti’s Restaurant on Sawmill

North Market – Downtown & Bridge Park

Roosters

City Barbeque

Nothing Bundt Cakes