CityScene Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Digital Bronze Touch Tool

This tool touches all things public so you don’t have to. From opening doors to opening a beer can, it can do it all. $35. www.wwdgt.com

North Market

Josh Miller

A burger from the new Preston's: A Burger Joint, a sweet from Destination Donuts or a bouquet from Market Blooms -- these are a few of our favorite things, and just a few of the endless things to choose from with a North Market gift card. www.northmarket.org

SleepPhones

Drift off to a peaceful, non-soundless sleep with a new form of headphones. SleepPhones wrap around like a headband so no wires or plastic bits get in the way while you toss and turn. So, you can drift off while listening to music and not worry about losing your earbuds in the sheets. $99.95. www.sleepphones.com

Crated with Love

You + Me in Yosemite – A Date Night With a View. Date night just got more adventurous. Discuss famous landmarks, survival tips and spark some inspiration for a future couple’s trip into nature. $41.99. www. cratedwithlove.com.

Apple

AirPods Pro are noise cancelling, which can be useful when your whole family gets together for the holidays. $249. www.apple.com

Earth Hero

An eco-friendly site that sells everything from nontoxic skin care products to recycled dog toys. Use CITYSCENE for 10 percent off any product. www.earthhero.com

Snowtrails

A seasonal pass is an experience that lasts the entire winter. $348. www.snowtrails.connectintouch.com

Williams Sonoma

Bring the sushi bar home. This kit comes with all the ingredients for eight rolls along with the tools to make a homemade masterpiece. $39.95. www.williams-sonoma.com

Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop

These kits come with all the dry ingredients needed for all-natural, preservative-free cookies and easy-to-follow directions. $30. www.littleredkitchenbakeshop.com

Love Your Melon Face Masks

Pay it forward by gifting something necessary and philanthropic. Love Your Melon gives 50 percent of net profit to non-profit organizations that fight against pediatric cancer. $20. www.loveyourmelon.

WINEWISK

Aerating wine sounds like just another step to dinner cocktails you can skip, but now, you simply can’t. The WINEWISK clips neatly to the rim of your wine glass so you can swirl and sip with ease. Taste the difference within five minutes! $14.99. www.winewisk.com

Brilliant Earth

Inspired by the unique bends of the Amazon River, this pendant serves as a beautiful holiday gift both for its charm and its environmentally-friendly message. The necklace length can be adjusted to suit individual preferences and 10 percent of all sales are donated to the Rainforest Alliance. $150. www.brilliantearth.com

Bohindi

Complete with herb cleansers, incense sticks and purifying crystals, follow this step-by-step guide to cleansing your space from unwanted toxicity. $45. www.bohindi.com

Bissell Maple’s Farm

Bissell Maple Farm’s gourmet maple syrup line is rich with character and bold flavors that provide a one-of-a-kind maple experience. Using creative techniques to perfect this barrel-aged recipe of maple syrup, it makes the ideal gift for all the pancake and waffle lovers out there. $30. www.bissellmaplefarm.com

Chocolate Café

From cookies, brownies, truffles, turtles, and chocolate covered strawberries, enjoy a fresh, made-to-order menu with high quality ingredients. Customize and order gift boxes online and have them delivered. www.chocolatecafecolumbus.com

Vernacular

Enriched with shea butter, olive oil and the natural scents of essential oils, this hand cream softens and nourishes your skin. $25. www.shopvernacular.com

Best-Selling Books For teens and young adults

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Suzanne Collins

One of Us is Next, Karen M. McManus

The Conference of Birds (Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children Book 5), Ransom Riggs

Midnight Sun, Stephanie Meyer

American Royals and American Royals II: Majesty, Katharine McGee

State & Third

A curated shop of artisans with nearly 100 vendors featuring new products and vendors added each week. www. stateandthird.com

Must-have gifts cards for your Christmas boo!

Because sometimes the best gift doesn’t come in a box, it comes in an experience.

Woodhouse Day Spa

Lindey’s Restaurant & Bar

Wine on High Bar & Retail

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants