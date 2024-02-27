Cirque du Soleil brings a never-before-seen show performed on ice to Columbus

× 1 of 10 Expand Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil_4 × 2 of 10 Expand Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil_5 × 3 of 10 Expand Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil_1 × 4 of 10 Expand Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil_6 × 5 of 10 Expand Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil_2 × 6 of 10 Expand Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil_9 × 7 of 10 Expand Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil_8 × 8 of 10 Expand Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil_7 × 9 of 10 Expand Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil_3 × 10 of 10 Expand Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil_10 Prev Next

The world-renowned acrobatic entertainment troupe is bringing a new show, Crystal, to Columbus, showcasing graceful ice skaters, daring acrobats and skilled circus actors.

“We’re able to do things that no other show does, which is essentially walking on frozen water,” says (aptly-named) Crystal Manich, Crystal’s Emmy-nominated artistic director.

Crystal is the company’s only current touring show to visit ice rinks. While an acrobatics-heavy show on ice promises to be novel, it does come with some added challenges for the company and its performers.

In tune with other Cirque shows, there are often multiple performers of multiple disciplines on stage at the same time, says Mary Siegel, a figure-skating performer. To help with safety, the acrobats wear special shoes, and the performers must rehearse heavily.

“You’re not just looking down. You’re also looking up at the same time,” Siegel says. “And it’s a much harder surface that is also a little bit unreliable at times. It’s a bit slippery and it’s a lot harder on the joints. It also adds to the danger factor.”

Performing on ice requires a different set of skills and preparation, but this is ultimately what sets Crystal apart from the company’s other shows.

“Between people who are gliding, versus people who are running and also the aerial artists that we have, the combination of those three different aspects is what makes the show really special,” Manich says. “There’s so much visually that I think we take risks in terms of what we’re seeing and how the audience is viewing it.”

As a professional figure skater, Siegel doesn’t share the spotlight often, but she has loved being able to perform with other skaters with the company.

“It’s really nice to be able to look up at somebody and see them smiling back at you,” she says. “It gives me a little bit of comfort, and it’s exciting and fun when you have that connection with somebody and you’re feeding off each other.”

Siegel enjoys not only the performance aspect of the show, she says, but also the story behind it. It includes a journey of self-discovery through the perspective of the main character, also named Crystal, as she changes perspective and adventures into a new creative world.

“I think everyone goes through times where they’re unsure of themselves and they need to have some introspection to come into themselves and be comfortable in their own skin,” she says. “I really do feel that it’s a story that anybody can connect with, whether they’re little kids or if they’re older, it’s something that they’ve gone through in their life.”

The music, makeup, costumes and sets play on the story’s theme, alternating between bright and colorful pieces and shaded and cold ones, in tune with the journey through Crystal’s mind and emotions.

“It really paints a beautiful picture and puts that magic touch into what the audience is viewing,” Siegel says.

Close to home

This Columbus show will be significantly special for Siegel, whose hometown is Cincinnati.

“I think about 40 family members are going to come to one show,” she says. “It’s different when you’re performing in front of faces that you don’t recognize, versus getting in front of faces that you do recognize, and the people will actually give you their honest truth when you are done performing.”

Save the date

Cirque Du Soleil’s Crystal will be showing at the Schottenstein Center from April 4-7. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.