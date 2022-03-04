Central Ohio sees Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas boom

Following the enactment of a 2015 state law, central Ohio communities began creating areas where open container restrictions are loosened, allowing people to buy, carry and drink alcoholic beverages in specified outdoor areas.

These Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas, or DORAs, come in various sizes and locations with varying limitations. But the goal is the same: to boost local economies. DORAs aim to boost foot traffic into town centers to create thriving social hubs that can benefit local businesses.

“DORAs can be a safe, fun way to get residents and visitors alike involved in Columbus’ unique neighborhoods,” says Brian Ross, CEO of Experience Columbus. “It’s the nature of a DORA to increase foot traffic to local businesses and restaurants, and that’s something from which every community can benefit.”

Take a look at the unique appeals of DORA locations in different communities and the best times of year to consider stopping by each.

Arena District

Courtesy of Experience Columbus

www.arenadistrict.com/dora

Where: Along Nationwide Boulevard in the district

When: From three hours before the start of every Columbus Blue Jackets, Columbus Clippers or Columbus Crew home game until midnight (in addition to select special events)

Not only did the Arena District gain its third stadium in 2021 with the arrival of the Crew at Lower.com Field, it gained a new way for people to appreciate this popular Columbus district. Sports fans can enjoy a cold beer or cocktails from Betty’s Bar, Nada and seven other participating establishments before cheering on their favorite team.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that our already vibrant sports community and unique restaurants can strengthen each other even further through the area’s DORA partnership,” Ross says. “The

outcome thus far certainly seems to be positive for our community.”

Bexley

Courtesy of City of Bexley

www.bexley.org/dora

Where: East Main Street between Alum Creek and South Cassingham Road

When: 4-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Known as the Bexley Patio, residents and visitors can grab drinks from seven participating bars and restaurants, including Brassica, Rusty Bucket and Harvest Pizza. The DORA grew out of city officials’ decision to allow restaurants to use sidewalks for expanded dining space during the pandemic.

“We saw it as an opportunity to continue supporting the restaurants in our community and allow even more opportunity to social distance,” says Sam Metcalf, Bexley’s communications and community affairs manager.

The city’s outdoor summer movie series, Main Event and Fourth of July celebrations pair well with the DORA, in addition to non-city organized events such as Bexley Brewfest.

Dublin

Courtesy of City of Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov/dora

Where: Historic Dublin and Bridge Park, not including the Dublin Link bridge

When: 4-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 4-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-10 p.m. Saturday, 1-8 p.m. Sunday

It’s a tale of two DORAs in Dublin: one in Historic Dublin and the other at Bridge Park. Following a successful pilot in 2021, Dublin officials made the DORA a permanent addition to the area, allowing visitors to grab beverages from 26 establishments including the Pearl, North High Brewing and Dublin Village Tavern.

Dublin Public Information Officer Shirley Blaine says events such as the Dublin Irish Festival, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Memorial Tournament benefit from the DORA. Businesses are also able to make requests to Dublin City Council for extended hours during special events.

Gahanna

Courtesy of Gahanna

www.gahanna.gov/cora

Where: The Creekside District

When: 3-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Sub in “Creekside” for “Designated,” and you get the CORA, which allows patrons of the Creekside District to enjoy beverages outside from five area establishments, including Barrel & Boar, Local Cantina and Signatures Mill Stone Tavern.

Although the CORA is suspended during some large events – such as Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival, Taste of Gahanna and Creekside Hops & Vines Festival – it is in effect for the Midweek at the Creek(side) summer music series and Creekside Luminary Walk in December.

“Even winter events, like the recent holiday lights and Luminary Walk, were great for our business as people ordered drinks to take outside,” says Brandon Ferguson, general manager of Barrel & Boar. “I even had to hire another bartender to keep up with outdoor events that bring CORA orders. Due to the CORA, people end up spending more money and more time in Creekside.”

Grove City

Courtesy of City of Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov/topic/dora

Where: Along Broadway, roughly from Civic Place to Cleveland Avenue

When: 2-11:59 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Grove City’s DORA was one of the first in central Ohio with year-round hours. Grove City Brewing Co. & Plum Run Winery, Hop Yard 62 and Plank’s on Broadway are among the seven establishments offering drink options for patrons.

“We now have another tool to add that extra layer to entice people to come downtown, shop and eat,” says Andy Furr, executive director of Heart of Grove City, which organizes several events in the city’s Town Center.

The DORA has paired well with Heart of Grove City’s Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop, the Bourbon Tasting and Tacos & Tequila events.

The DORA is also active during the Mistletoe Market, and some DORA businesses have promoted it as an added bonus to the city’s Arts in the Alley Music and Arts Festival event, which takes place in September.

Hilliard

www.hilliardohio.gov/dora

Where: Old Hilliard

When: Noon-9 p.m. daily, June 1-Oct. 31. (Editor's Note: Hilliard approved expanding DORA hours to be year-round after press time.)

In Old Hilliard, it’s the summer of DORA.

The DORA there has been in effect each summer since Hilliard City Council gave approval in 2017. The initial approval allowed a Thursday-night only DORA tied to the city’s Celebration at the Station summer concert series, says David Ball, Hilliard’s director of community relations. That aimed to draw residents and visitors into the downtown area as part of the city’s economic revitalization efforts for the historic district.

The DORA expanded to five days a week in 2020 to allow for safe and socially distanced outdoor seating, Ball says. After a warm response from community members, it became a daily option in 2021.

In addition to Celebration at the Station, residents and visitors can make use of the DORA for events held at the nearby Franklin County Fairgrounds or during Old Hilliardfest, a street fair held the second Saturday of each September.

New Albany

www.newalbanyohio.org

Where: A confluence of Market Street, East Dublin-Granville Road and Main Street

When: 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

New Albany City Council approved in November a DORA that will encompass portions of the New Albany Village Center, Market Square Development, Rose Run Park, the city’s arts district and Market Street.

Adrienne Joly, New Albany’s director of administrative services, says the DORA will play host to events including New Albany’s Thursday farmers’ market in the summer, Pelotonia, Oktoberfest and the Fourth of July.

The DORA will enhance the concert experiences at the Charleen and Charles Hinson Amphitheater and Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, Joly adds. There are four establishments with liquor permits that are located in and likely to join the DORA.

Details are still being finalized, but the New Albany DORA is expected to launch this spring.

Powell

Courtesy of the city of Powell

www.cityofpowell.us/about/designated-outdoor-refreshment-area-dora

Where: Downtown Powell

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Approved in late 2019, Powell’s DORA now offers 18 different liquor establishments including Monte Carlo Italian Kitchen, Nocterra Brewing Co. and Gallo’s Tap Room. The DORA has been paired with community events, including Powell’s first-ever summer concert series in 2021.

This year, the city expects to bring back signature events that had been halted by the pandemic, such as Powell Festival, which takes place in late June. Powell has also created new events with the intention to pair them with the DORA. Third Fridays on the Green now hosts food trucks, live entertainment and activities, and a St. Patrick’s Day event will take place from 6-9 p.m. March 18.

Westerville

Courtesy of city of Westerville

www.westerville.org/about-westerville/community-resources/uptown-westerville-dora

Where: Uptown Westerville

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday

The former Dry Capital of the World turned its historic Uptown Westerville into a sip and stroll playground for residents and visitors last year. With 10 liquor establishments in the area, the DORA has helped increase foot traffic during the pandemic and offered an alternative to Polaris Fashion Place and Easton Town Center, says Rob Rishel, the city’s economic development coordinator.

The DORA complements events organized by Uptown Westerville Inc., such as the Uptown Cookie Walk in February, the Westerville Art Hop in April and Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Fridays events that run from May through October.

“It encourages patrons to slow down and stay a while to enjoy the shops of Uptown Westerville,” says Lynn Aventino, executive director of Uptown Westerville Inc. “It is very popular to use during Westerville’s Fourth Friday festivals (May through October), where, in addition to all of the wonderful Uptown shops, there are over 100 pop-up vendors, live entertainment, food trucks and other family fun activities.”

In addition, the event has been a boost for the city’s holiday tree lighting ceremony and holiday shopping in Uptown. Aventino says there are hopes to expand DORA to include the Uptown Westerville Farmers Market as well.

Worthington

Courtesy of city of Worthington

www.worthington.org/dora

Where: Downtown Worthington

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Created in 2017 to support Worthington’s outdoor dining and downtown businesses and enhance community events, the DORA was expanded last year in response to the pandemic.

“Community organizations hold a number of events in the DORA that were enhanced, including the Picnic with the Partnership, Market Day Festival, Chocolate Walk, Illuminated Shopping, Sunday Fundays and many more,” says Anne Brown, Worthington’s communications director.

Brandon Klein is the senior editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com