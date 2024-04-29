Central Ohio Picks & Previews | May-June 2024

COSI Science Festival
May 1-4
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
This four-day festival provides a fun hands-on experience for attendees to learn all about science and technology, fostering a diverse environment for the STEAM workforce. www.cosiscifest.org
Shadowbox Live presents Behind Closed Doors
May 2-June 2
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
Shadowbox Live performs its latest combination of music and sexy sketch comedy. www.shadowboxlive.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents The Return of Natasha Paremski
May 3-4
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Come enjoy Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini,” inspired by Paganini’s “Caprice No. 24” for violin, with an exciting performance from one of Columbus’ favorite pianists, Natasha Paremski. www.columbussymphony.com
Jazz Arts Group presents Columbus Youth Jazz Final Concert
May 5, 3 p.m.
Columbus Metropolitan Library Main Branch, 96 S. Grant Ave.
The nationally renowned Columbus Youth Jazz program performs its final concert of the season at the Columbus Metropolitan Library, so don’t miss this last chance to see performances from the CYJ Workshop, Ensemble, Studio and Orchestra. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Broadway Columbus presents Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

May 7-12
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Watch the amazing story of the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, Tina Turner. This Broadway show highlights the journey of the 12-time Grammy Award winner and how she broke barriers with her music. columbus.broadway.com
Columbus Symphony Orchestra Gala
May 11, 6 p.m.
David P. Blom Administrative Campus Headquarters, 3430 OhioHealth Pkwy.
Join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for a fun evening of music and food while honoring the tremendous contributions the organization has made to serve the greater Columbus area. www.columbussymphony.com
The North Market Downtown Apron Gala
May 17, 7-10 p.m.
North Market Downtown, 59 Spruce St.
One of the best local food parties of the year, this event features music, drinks and a fun three-course dining experience. Come support all of the amazing merchants housed in the city’s historic market. www.northmarket.org
The Memorial Tournament

June 3-9
Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.
An official PGA Tour event, the Memorial Tournament is one of the most iconic events to come to Columbus this summer. With previous victories from famous golfers such as Tiger Woods, Kenny Perry, Jack Nicklaus and Hale Irwin, this tournament highlights the best golfers of the season. www.thememorialtournament.com
Columbus Arts Festival
June 7-9
Scioto Mile
A Columbus favorite for 62 years, this arts festival showcases a wide variety of visual and performance artists. Enjoy the large selection of food venders while admiring some of the best art this city has to offer. www.columbusartsfestival.org
Broadway Columbus presents Disney’s The Lion King


June 12-July 7
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Don’t miss this award-winning Broadway musical and the extraordinary Serengeti come to life on stage to tell the story of this Disney classic. columbus.broadway.com
Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival
June 14-15
Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St.
With a wide variety of activities and entertainment, this festival provides an experience appealing to a wide variety of audiences. www.stonewallcolumbus.org
Columbus Air Show
June 14-16
Rickenbacker International Airport, 2241 John Circle Dr.
The United States Airforce Thunderbirds come to Columbus for heart-pounding air performances and family-friendly activities. www.columbusairshow.com
Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival
June 14-16
Creekside Park, 117 Mill St., Gahanna
The Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival has been bringing artists from central Ohio and around the world to celebrate world of blues and jazz for 25 years. With great music and great food, it is a perfect place to bring the family for a music-filled weekend. www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com
Juneteenth Ohio Festival
June 15-16
Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.
The 27th annual Juneteenth Ohio Festival celebrates the value in cultural discovery, offering a variety of events promoting cultural unity, enrichment and ethnic diversity. www.juneteenthohio.com
Worthington Arts Festival
June 15-16
Village Green Park
Returning to the heart of Worthington, the Worthington Arts Festival will bring more than 120 artists to celebrate its 30th year. www.worthingtonartsfestival.com
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Generation Radio with Jason Scheff and Jay DeMarcus
June 15, 8 p.m.
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
To kick of this year’s Picnic with the Pops series, the Symphony will host Generation Radio, which features Jay Demarcus, Columbus native and band member of Rascal Flatts, and Jason Scheff, the lead singer of Chicago since 1985. www.columbussymphony.com
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Violent Femmes
June 22, 8 p.m.
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
Violent Femmes, a platinum-selling folk-rock band, will join the Columbus Symphony to perform some of the band’s hits such as “Blister in the Sun,” “Kiss Off” and “American Music.” www.columbussymphony.com
Buckeye Country Superfest

June 22-23
Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.
With iconic singers such as Zach Bryan, this country festival showcases some best artists around. Check out the all-day Official Tailgate to grab a drink and a bite to eat before the main event. www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Patriotic Pops – A Gershwin Celebration
June 29, 8 p.m.
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” the Columbus Symphony will perform some of Gershwin’s songs along with other patriotic melodies. The night will also feature military branch recognition, U.S. Color Guard appearances, a flyover by members of the Cincinnati Warbirds and fireworks to close out the show.