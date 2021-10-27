Central Ohio offers several programs and benefits the for 55-plus community

Did you know older adults in Columbus can receive gym access and fitness classes at zero cost? Or, in Grove City, older adults can get discounted rides on-demand?

These programs are just a slice of the many benefits available to older adults throughout central Ohio. Medicare support groups, health and nutrition seminars, on-demand transportation services – we’ve got you covered.

Westerville

Westerville offers an online Choice Market through the Westerville Area Resource Ministry (WARM). WARM’s food pantry offers older adults in need extensive food options. Orders can be placed on WARM’s website, www.warmwesterville.org, or by calling 614-568-8700. WARM also offers a Hope program, where staff meets with seniors one to two times per month for conversation and to provide resources. Meetings can be conducted in person or by phone.

Westerville is also home to a health service provider that provides free services for qualifying patients. Vineyard Free Health Clinic, located within the Vineyard Community Center, provides free medical, chiropractic, dental and vision care. Appointments are required for most services and can be made by calling 614-259-5428.

New Albany

Healthy New Albany’s Senior Connections provides older adults with a variety of programs to support them mentally, physically and socially. Each month, Healthy New Albany hosts confidence in health and nutri- tion seminars, fitness classes, nature walks, and social events.

For questions or to join the Senior Connections group, email programs@healthynewalbany.org or call 614-685-6344.

Dublin

The Seniority Benefit Group helps older adults understand Medicare benefits.

The group offers free guidance on navigating the health care system, which includes in-person “Medicare and Muffins” events, health care in retirement seminars, one-on-one advising and a wide range of digital resources you can access at home.

For more information, call 614-799-1403 or email info@senioritybenefitgroup.com.

Grove City

Grove City offers an on-demand transportation service through a partnership with COTA. The program, COTA//Plus, covers more than 22 miles of Grove City and Jackson Township. Download the COTA//Plus app on your phone or call 614-308-4400 to schedule a ride. Rides arrive within 15 minutes of the request and can hold up to six passengers. The COTA//Plus programs offer older adults discounts, with $2 fare each way using the promo code COTASEN.

Pickerington

The Pickerington Senior Center offers a wide range of activities and programs for older adults. Each week, the center offers multiple exercise classes, including strength training and square dancing. Educational seminars are also held, with emphases on pertinent topics including health care, financial planning and legal issues. Other social activities and local day trips throughout Columbus are also offered.

For more information, visit www.picker- ingtonseniorcenter.org.

Tri-Village

The Upper Arlington Commission on Aging (UACOA) offers an extensive re- source directory for older adults including educational presentations, friendly phone line programs, snow removal services, volunteer opportunities and more.

UACOA offers “A Matter of Balance,” workshops featuring practical suggestions to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels. For information on class sessions, contact UACOA at 614-583- 5326. Additionally, the Upper Arlington Fire Department offers Knox Boxes for purchase. The miniature steel vaults save emergency responders time by allowing quick access to a homeowner's key inside the box. The only way to open a Knox Box is with a key held by the fire department. To purchase a box or get more information, call 614-583-5100.

Columbus

The City of Columbus has a variety of benefits available for older adults as well. The Ohio State University, Columbus State Community College and Otterbein University all provide older adults the opportunity to enroll in classes in any department. Additionally, the SilverSneakers program gives older adults the opportunity to participate in online classes or attend select gyms at zero cost. Finally, the Co- lumbus Recreation and Parks Department offers a free membership with access to activity and relaxation programs at community centers throughout Columbus. A monthly newsletter with events and offerings can be mailed to your home. Find more info at www.columbus.gov/recreationandparks.

