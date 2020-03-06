CAPA announces 2020-21 Broadway in Columbus Season

Broadway in your own backyard

by

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) has announced the exciting schedule of shows set for Broadway in Columbus in 2020-21. 

The season is kicked off with Come From Away, running from Sept. 15-20, 2020 at the Ohio

Theater. This performance is based on the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and a town, Newfoundland, that welcomed them. 

Next, at the Palace Theater, Fiddler on the Roof dances through Columbus Dec. 8-13, 2020. Many of us know this classic, wonderful tale, but director Bartlett Sher brings a fresh take to it. 

2021 brings Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from Jan. 29-30, 2021 at the Palace Theater. Carole King is arguably one of the most celebrated singer/songwriters of all time, and this show tells her story through beautiful music. 

A fan-favorite, Pretty Woman: The Musical, shows at the Ohio Theatre Feb. 9-14, 2021. This show carries a lot of talent, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, who also worked on Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde. Not to mention, the score is by Grammy-award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. 

March 5-7, 2021, Riverdance appears at the Palace Theatre as you've never seen it before. This nationally-adored show is celebrated for its Irish passion, dance and famous score. 

Recently hitting the big screen, CATS returns to Columbus March 23-28, 2021 at the Ohio Theatre. Although it needs no explanation, this record-breaking musical is sure to captivate the world again and again, as it always has. 

HADESTOWN brings hell to the Ohio Theatre stage April 27-May 2, 2021. A newer musical, HADESTOWN tells the story of two mythical tales: Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and Persephone. Forbes Magazine calls it, "An epic celebration of music, togetherness and hope."

The season winds down with FROZEN June 2-13, 2021 at the Ohio Theatre. Disney's favorite two Scandanavian sisters come together for a can't-miss Broadway event, featuring all the classic songs we sing at the top of our lungs in our car.  

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.