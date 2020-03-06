CAPA announces 2020-21 Broadway in Columbus Season

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) has announced the exciting schedule of shows set for Broadway in Columbus in 2020-21.

The season is kicked off with Come From Away, running from Sept. 15-20, 2020 at the Ohio

Theater. This performance is based on the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and a town, Newfoundland, that welcomed them.

Next, at the Palace Theater, Fiddler on the Roof dances through Columbus Dec. 8-13, 2020. Many of us know this classic, wonderful tale, but director Bartlett Sher brings a fresh take to it.

2021 brings Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from Jan. 29-30, 2021 at the Palace Theater. Carole King is arguably one of the most celebrated singer/songwriters of all time, and this show tells her story through beautiful music.

A fan-favorite, Pretty Woman: The Musical, shows at the Ohio Theatre Feb. 9-14, 2021. This show carries a lot of talent, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, who also worked on Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde. Not to mention, the score is by Grammy-award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

March 5-7, 2021, Riverdance appears at the Palace Theatre as you've never seen it before. This nationally-adored show is celebrated for its Irish passion, dance and famous score.

Recently hitting the big screen, CATS returns to Columbus March 23-28, 2021 at the Ohio Theatre. Although it needs no explanation, this record-breaking musical is sure to captivate the world again and again, as it always has.

HADESTOWN brings hell to the Ohio Theatre stage April 27-May 2, 2021. A newer musical, HADESTOWN tells the story of two mythical tales: Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and Persephone. Forbes Magazine calls it, "An epic celebration of music, togetherness and hope."

The season winds down with FROZEN June 2-13, 2021 at the Ohio Theatre. Disney's favorite two Scandanavian sisters come together for a can't-miss Broadway event, featuring all the classic songs we sing at the top of our lungs in our car.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.