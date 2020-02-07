Become a Superhero at COSI

Your favorite DC superheroes need your help. This Saturday is your chance to lend a helping hand to Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman and other DC universe heroes in COSI’s newest immersive exhibit, DC Super Heroes Discover Your Superpowers.

Visitors will work as a team to help the heroes fight crime and restore justice in the DC universe through missions such as exploring the Hall of Justice, fighting crime in Gotham City and working in S.T.A.R. Labs. The exhibit will also include heroes like the Flash, Supergirl, Green Lantern, Cyborg, Batgirl and Aquaman.

“Teamwork and problem solving are key skill sets in STEM careers of all types and this exhibit is a fantastic way to learn and develop new skills,” COSI president and CEO Dr. Frederic Bertley says.

Visitors can take a quiz to discover which DC superhero they most resemble as well as help Batman fight the Joker and Wonder Woman rescue stolen artifacts from the Museum of Ancient History.

“Obviously, the focus is on the superheroes but then also you could be a superhero just by helping people and working together within the exhibit,” project manager, Alan Goss says. “Most of the activities are centered about working together to accomplish something.”

This exhibit and the many other ones that are on display at COSI are one of the main reasons it has been nominated for the USA Today’s Top Ten Best Science Museums in their annual Readers Choice Awards.

The DC exhibit will open this Saturday, February 8 and will run until May 25. For tickets and more information, visit www.cosi.org.

Natalie Caswell is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.