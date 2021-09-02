Arnold Classic returns to Columbus for its 33rd year

Courtesy of Arnold Sports Festival

In 2020, COVID-19 terminated much of the Arnold Sports Festival.

The fitness expo was canceled and state officials barred almost all spectators in addition to athletes from the most seriously affected countries from competitions. The festival attracts more than 200,000 people, including more than 22,000 athletes from 80 countries, and was among the first major events to be curtailed because of the pandemic.

Although the Arnold did not return this year in its full form, event organizers went back to basics to keep some of the festival alive. The bodybuilding competition, which has been going on since actor and bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger created the Columbus event in 1989, will take place this September.

“The Arnold Classic is back in Columbus,” says Brent LaLonde, director of communications for the Arnold Sports Festival. “Arnold felt it was very important to have the Arnold Classic in 2021.”

In addition to the Arnold Classic, the Arnold Classic Physique, Fitness International and Bikini International competitions will return this year. Those competitions will attract some of the world’s best bodybuilders and the fittest men and women on the planet to Columbus to battle for $412,000 in prize money.

Defending champions William Bonac, Alex Cambronero, Missy Truscott and Elisa Pecini from the 2020 Arnold Classic, Arnold Classic Physique, Fitness International and Bikini International are expected among the athletes who will take the stage.

The full Arnold Sports Festival is expected to return March 3-6, 2022, but details have not been finalized. Organizers expect to have more than 1,000 booths of the latest in sports equipment, apparel and nutrition for that event. There will be two stages to host non-stop competitions and entertainment.

“We’re in the planning phase right now,” LaLonde says.

For this year’s competitions, the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Pro League will host a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Bodybuilding athletes will be available for photo and autograph opportunities.

The Arnold Classic will take place on Sept. 25 with pre-judging at 10 a.m. and finals at 7 p.m. All events will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

For more information go to www.arnoldsportsfestival.com.

Brandon Klein is the senior editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.