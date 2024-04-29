A Unique Summer Getaway

You wouldn’t expect to find yourself at a ski resort in the heat of summer, but with the plethora of activities Steamboat Springs, Colorado has to offer, you might not be able to help yourself.

Expand Photo by Noah Wetzel, courtesy of the City of Steamboat Springs steamboat springs

Located only 20 minutes outside of Steamboat, the Stagecoach Reservoir provides a beautiful getaway from the busy lodge life. Alpine lovers itching to get their feet into skis can waterski, or opt for wakeboarding along a beautiful body of water surrounded by mountainous views. Paddleboarding, kayaking and rafting are a few of the other aquatic favorites during the season.

For those who like to keep their feet on the ground, there are campsites for RV camping, cycling and backpacking within hiking distance of the lodge. Steamboat Springs offers paths for all experience levels, from beginner bikers to experienced naturalists, through a gondola ride. Yep you guessed it – via the ski lift gondolas that run year round. Once at the top you can opt to hang out in the lodeg and hike the top paths, or for the adventurous, hike back down the mountain.

A seasonal favorite activity is tubing down the Yampa River past local breweries. Then, swing by one of the local mountain hot springs, or head back to one of the breweries!

Steamboat Springs has options for equestrian lovers, too. You can spend the day trotting around horseback riding trails or watching others mount a Palomino at the Steamboat Pro Rodeo Series.

Steamboat Springs offers more family-friendly activities as well, including miniature golf, bowling and plenty of playgrounds. Stop by Steamboat Creates and drop into one of its many youth art classes to let the young ones express their creativity.

Worked up an appetite? Visit Slopeside Steamboat for an atmospheric dine-in experience with yard games galore, or stop by Big House Burgers and eat like the locals.

Mary Nader is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group.

Up, up and away!

Expand Photo by Larry Pierce, courtesy of the City of Steamboat Springs hot air balloons

Perfect for air-bound lovers, Wild West Balloon Adventures and Pegasus Balloon Tours offer hot air balloon flights. Flyers even have the choice to add packages, such as continental breakfast, champagne toasts and flight certificates.