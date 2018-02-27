× Expand Photos courtesy Chad DiBlasio Photography

Pack all your outdoor gear and get on the road toward leisure and relaxation. Whether you are a boater looking to get out on the water or just someone who appreciates nature’s beauty, Buckeye Lake is the place for you.

Dating back to 1826, Buckeye Lake is Ohio’s oldest state park. With a rich history and welcoming community, it’s a great place to explore year-round. A day or weekend of the lake life is just a 30-minute drive east of Columbus.

Where to Explore

Cranberry Bog State Nature Preserve

Hme to rare orchids and carnivorous plants, Cranberry Bog is Ohio’s only bog island. The bog is accessible by boat and permit only, but when water levels are high enough, the Buckeye Lake Historical Society organizes tours to the island.

Buckeye Lake Historical Society Museum

Open Tuesdays thrugh Sundays from 1-4 p.m., the Buckeye Lake Historical Society Museum offers a look into the past, showing visitors what life at the lake was like in the early 1900s. Check out the society’s website, www.buckeyelakehistry.org, fr a full list of events including upcoming boat tours and speakers.

Bird Watching

If yu enjoy watching nature in flight, Buckeye Lake’s shoreline offers a perfect habitat for waterfowl. One of Ohio’s largest great blue heron nesting grounds is situated on private land near the park.

Fishing and Hunting

With a valid Ohi fishing license, visitors can enjoy catching perch, bluegill, crappie, muskellunge, largemouth bass, channel catfish and bullhead catfish. Thanks to the relatively shallow water that warms quickly in early spring, the lake is considered a good “early” lake to fish largemouth bass.

Dawes Arboretum

Just a 10-minute drive nrth of Buckeye Lake, Dawes Arboretum is home to 5,000 different types of woody plants on nearly 2,000 acres. With 12 miles of hiking trails and infinite photo opportunities, this is a great free adventure.

Where to Shop

Jim Carter’s Marine

Als known as “The Pontoon Place,” Jim Carter’s Marine is a good place if you’re in need of boating supplies while visiting Buckeye Lake. Plus, Jim is a master technician and can help with any boat repairs.

Buckeye Lake Marina

N boat? No problem! Boat rentals are available through Buckeye Lake Marina, in addition to new and used boats.

Z’s Village Market

If yu want to shop the local favorites, a stop at Z’s is a must. Get groceries, fishing equipment, bait and tackle all under one roof.

Highpoint Taxidermy & Outfitters

This is a ne-stop shop for all your hunting needs. Looking to preserve one of your hunting trophies? Highpoint Taxidermy has you covered.

Where to Stay and Camp

Buckeye Lake/ Columbus East KOA

Hping to stay close to nature on your visit? Check out the local KOA campground. With RV sites, cabin accommodations and tent camping, there’s something for every outdoorsman. It’s located just off the north shore, so you can easily walk to the lake and local establishments from your site.

The Crow’s Nest At Buckeye Lake

Maybe a bed and breakfast is mre your style. The Crow’s Nest is located right on the lake, providing visitors direct access to boat docks, water sports, swimming and tennis courts.

Orchard House Bed and Breakfast

Just 20 minutes nrth of the lake, there are several other bed and breakfasts in Granville. The Orchard House is a unique inn with a large collection of art, locally sourced breakfast and daily wine tastings.

Welsh Hills Inn

Anther Granville option, the Welsh Hills Inn offers lush rooms, a heated pool, courtyard gardens and many more amenities.

The Porch House

This turn-f-the-century home in Granville offers guest rooms and private baths. Its close proximity to Ohio’s most popular bike path and local village shops entices visitors from all around.

Where to Eat and Drink

Buckeye Lake Brewery

Offering a wide variety f beer and light appetizers, Buckeye Lake Brewery is a perfect place to dink local. With rotating taps and food trucks, there is always something new to try.

Buckeye Lake Winery

Cme for the wine and stay for the beautiful view at Buckeye Lake Winery. Offering a full menu and vast wine selection, this family-owned business makes its own Ohio-influenced wine on-site in addition to bringing in their own supply from California.

Thai Paradise

God service and authentic food make this another local favorite. With a brand-new location in the Blue Heron Boardwalk Shopping Center, Thai Paradise awaits those with a taste for spice.

Weldon’s Ice Cream Factory

A cmmunity mainstay for nearly 80 years, Weldon’s Ice Cream is practically a historical landmark in Buckeye Lake. Sweet treats and a friendly staff makes this a great stop for families.

Papa Boo’s

Opening fr the season in April, Papa Boo’s is a great place for live entertainment on the lake. It offers a wide variety of drinks, pizza, burgers, seafood and more.

Port Lounge & Smokehouse

If yu are in the mood for barbecue, this is the place to go at Buckeye Lake. With outdoor music and dining on the water and a dive bar atmosphere, Port Lounge & Smokehouse is easy to love.

Louie’s Corner House

Wrth a visit when in Buckeye Lake, Louie’s Corner House has a beer garden, a pool table, a large dance floor and corn hole. Plus, there is often live entertainment.

Let the Festivities Begin

Festivals to mark on your calendar this spring, summer and fall

Around Ohio

Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival: March 23-24, Wilmington (www.somusicfest.com)

March 23-24, Wilmington (www.somusicfest.com) Ashville Viking Festival: April 28-29, Ashville (www.ashvillevikingfest.com)

April 28-29, Ashville (www.ashvillevikingfest.com) Ohio Civil War & Artillery Show: May 5-6, Mansfield (www.ohiocivilwarshow.com)

May 5-6, Mansfield (www.ohiocivilwarshow.com) Whitehouse Cherry Fest: June 7-9, Whitehouse (www.awchamber.com)

June 7-9, Whitehouse (www.awchamber.com) Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival: June 14-16, Avon (www.ducktapefestival.com)

June 14-16, Avon (www.ducktapefestival.com) Pickle Run Festival: July 6-7, Galion (www.facebook.com/picklerun)

July 6-7, Galion (www.facebook.com/picklerun) Wizardly World of Kent: July 28, Kent (www.mainstreetkent.org)

July 28, Kent (www.mainstreetkent.org) Dresden Melon Festival: Aug. 4, Dresden (www.dresdenmelonfestival.com)

Aug. 4, Dresden (www.dresdenmelonfestival.com) Slovenian Sausage Festival: Sept. 12, Kirtland (www.clevelandstyle.com)

Sept. 12, Kirtland (www.clevelandstyle.com) Circleville Pumpkin Show: Oct. 17-20, Circleville (www.pumpkinshow.com)

In Columbus

Central Ohio Folk Festival: May 5-6, Highbanks Metro Park (www.cfms-inc.org)

May 5-6, Highbanks Metro Park (www.cfms-inc.org) PigMania Hilliard State Championship BBQ & Blues Festival: June 29-30, Franklin County Fairgrounds (www.pigmaniabbq.com)

June 29-30, Franklin County Fairgrounds (www.pigmaniabbq.com) Picktown Palooza: July 11-14, Pickerington Village (www.picktownpalooza.org)

July 11-14, Pickerington Village (www.picktownpalooza.org) Columbus Caribbean Festival: Sept. 14-16, Genoa Park (www.columbuscaribbeanfestival.com)

Sept. 14-16, Genoa Park (www.columbuscaribbeanfestival.com) Ohio Gourd Show: Oct. 5-7, Delaware County Fairgrounds (www.americangourdsociety.org)

