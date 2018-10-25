Local artist showcases philanthropy in his work

× Expand "Tabitha Revisited" by Cody F. Miller

Cut paper and paint. These are the two materials local artist Cody F. Miller uses to create masterpieces that explore biblical content, but also the philanthropic achievements of his favorite humanitarians.

Where many artists look to convey the “bigger picture” in their work, Miller strives to expose the people whose work behind the scenes often goes unnoticed.

“How I convey through my art what people are doing for others may seem small but can have amazing ramifications and illuminate things others may not know otherwise,” Miller says.

A graduate of the Columbus College of Art and Design, Miller spent an impressive 23 years at the Goodwill Columbus Art Studio and Gallery, teaching individuals with cerebral palsy to become artists themselves.

Miller credits New York Times bestselling author and lawyer Bryan Stevenson as a main influence for his philanthropic work – and artwork.

“My work deals with grace, and anything that conveys that to me,” says Miller.

Stevenson is a main source of the grace and inspiration that fuels Miller’s artwork. Stevenson created the Equal Justice Initiative to defend people on death row who cannot afford a lawyer.

“He constantly shows what it looks like to invest everything you have and to promote the welfare of others,” Miller says.

Miller also praises public activist Dr. Marlene Carson, founder of Rahab’s Hideaway, for inspiring much of his work. This fully residential treatment facility houses individuals who are survivors of human trafficking.

“She’s fighting for people in the shadows, which is just really profound to me,” says Miller.

It wasn’t until his sophomore year of college that Miller began to view fellow artists as people from which he could learn as opposed to strictly competitors. Since that time, Miller has studied artists from all over the world; most recently, a Cuban artist by the name of LoLo who spends his own time and resources assisting local struggling artists.

Without hesitation, Miller would tell you his favorite piece of philanthropic artwork is one of LoLo’s.

“It’s a sculpture of his head looking up at all of these other heads above him, and all of those faces are the artists he’s supported in his studio,” Miller says. “He’s given them a safe place to work and a platform to show their work on a larger scale.”

Complex upon first glance, Miller’s artwork often has one core theme: people with their hands open, either holding on to something or letting it go. This is apparent in his piece Offering, which Miller indicates is the one creation in which he takes the most pride.

The idea for this particular piece was born out of volunteer work at a local food pantry with his two sons over the last four years.

“After we load people’s cars with groceries I ask if they would like prayer for anything. The stories I have heard over the years have both broken my heart and given me great hope at the same time,” Miller says.

These heartbreaking and hopeful stories have put things into perspective for Miller.

“Over the years I see how little I have to offer in the grand scheme of things, yet I always pray god will keep my hands open to offer the little that I have and, possibly, let it grow into something beautiful,” Miller says.

Miller’s artwork will be on view at Hayley Gallery in New Albany from Nov. 4-Dec. 10. His art can also be viewed on his website www.codyfmiller.com.

Individuals can sometimes lose focus of what is important in life. For Miller, the creative process is also an exercise in mindfulness.

“I concentrate on my mindset when I paint. Even if I’m angry, I work through it and wonderful things start to happen,” Miller says. “It’s important to always be aware of everything around you and maintain a sense of wonder and awe for the smallest, most mundane things in life.”

