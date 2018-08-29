A look at the 2018 NARI remodeled homes

× Expand The Cleary Company

The 2018 NARI fall home improvement event is a drivable tour of 11 newly remodeled homes in the Columbus area.

From Upper Arlington to Pickerington, participants have the opportunity to speak with contractors to find what fits their remodeling needs.

2018 NARI Fall Home Improvement Tour Dates and Hours: Saturday, Sept. 15 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 16, noon-5 p.m. Full Tour Tickets:$10 Single site ticket:$3 www.trustnari.com

“Consumers can talk with the contractors to find one that fits their needs, personality and creativity,” says Shari Bates, executive director of NARI of Central Ohio. “Attendees looking to remodel will be inspired by the newest trends in the industry and be able to speak with the trusted remodelers and designers who put these projects together.”

Remodeling a home is a vastly different project than a new home build. It’s important to not only consider what it is a homeowner wants to accomplish, but to also identify homes in which similar projects have been completed.

“Many or most of the contractors on the tour will do projects like kitchens and baths to an entire whole house remodel, so visiting all of the homes is not a bad idea,” Bates says.

Tickets for the tour are good for both days, so if you are unable to view all 11 homes on Saturday, you can do so on Sunday. A detailed listing of all tour projects can be found at www.trustnari.org. Just click on the tour banner on the homepage.

NARI thanks the following fall tour sponsors: