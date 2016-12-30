Health advice from central Ohio professionals

Infection Tips

The flu is a virus that is spread through droplets from sneezing and coughing. Symptoms include temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, body aches, headache and weakness. If you develop these symptoms, seek medical attention. Nasal swabs can be performed in the office to detect the virus. Antiviral medications should be started within 24-48 hours. Prevention: Flu shot recommended for 6 months and older, plus proper hand hygiene and covering mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Symptoms of strep throat are sore throat, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, white spots on the tonsils, temperature above 100.4 degrees, headache, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. If other symptoms such as sinus congestion, cough or runny nose are also present, it is most likely viral. Throat swabs are performed in the office to detect strep throat. Antibiotics will treat bacterial infection. If viral, treating the symptoms with over-the-counter medications is beneficial.

Croup (Laryngotracheobronchitis) is a viral infection that affects the main airway. Symptoms usually begin as a cold and progress to a barking cough, hoarse voice, temperature above 100.4 degrees and noisy, high-pitched breathing. Treatment for mild to moderate symptoms is one dose of oral or injected steroids to decrease inflammation. Other treatments include humidifiers or steam, over-the-counter medications, and cool air. To prevent transmission, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing and wash hands frequently.

Chronic dry mouth can dramatically increase the chances of developing cavities, and can have negative effects on gums and surrounding tissues. There are many factors that cause this condition, most notably medications. It is important to review side effects of all medications with your medical provider. Small changes in lifestyle, including increasing water consumption as well as supplementation with special mouth rinses, can help to reduce irreversible damage to your teeth and gums.

Tooth pain does not always equate to a “toothache.” Conditions such as clenching and grinding or sinus issues often lead people to believe that they have a cracked tooth or abscess. It is important to seek the help of a dental professional if 1) pain keeps you up at night, 2) temperature sensitivity occurs and persists long after a stimulus is removed or 3) a pimple is present on your gums.

A general rule of thumb is that if a child can tie his or her shoes, he or she probably has the dexterity to brush and floss adequately. Parents should continue to monitor their children despite this, however, and encourage proper form and adequate time spent removing plaque and debris. Mouthwashes that will dye residual plaque so a child can gauge his or her success are available at any drugstore.

Anxiety caused by a dental visit is very common. Calming procedures, including what is commonly known as “laughing gas” or oral medication in the form of a pill, often prove ineffective, further creating negative patient experiences. Luckily, sedation advancements such as IV sedation provide total relaxation with proven, safe and predictable results. The outcome is a dental visit that is as relaxing as taking a short nap, with all the oral health benefits.

It’s a common misconception that IV Sedation is only appropriate for complex surgeries or extractions. In reality, many patients are pleased to learn that this solution is suitable for all dental procedures, ranging from cleanings to fillings and crowns. With the help of IV sedation, many patients are able to receive more treatment in a single visit than could ever be completed with the patient fully awake.

If you or a loved one are considering IV sedation, remember: Not all training programs are created equal. Be sure to request a consultation. Ask questions about the extent of the dentist’s training, how many patients he or she has treated with IV sedation and if he or she is certified by the state dental board to provide moderate conscious sedation. The more comfortable and confident you are in your doctor, the better your experience will be.

The most common injuries after falls in the winter include wrist, shoulder and hip fracture. These very serious injuries might never get back to normal despite complete healing or a successful surgery. Prevention is key. Always wear shoes with excellent traction, use the railing every time you use the stairs and take short, slow steps while walking on outdoor sidewalks. If you are ever unsteady with your walking, use a walker or cane for support.

A common complaint is that cold, damp weather makes arthritic joints hurt. While there is no defined scientific reason for this phenomenon, it seems everyone with arthritis experiences painful joints during bad weather. Keys to staying mobile during bad weather include daily stretching, staying warm and using occasional anti-inflammatory medications if your health permits. Experiment with cold and heat applications to arthritic joints: While most people prefer cold, many benefit from heat applications as well.

Clearing sidewalks and driveways from the first snowfalls of the year can be daunting. Snow can be very heavy, and shoulder injuries are common when people overexert themselves while shoveling. Protect your rotator cuff from injury by knowing your limitations, shoveling smaller amounts of snow and avoiding throwing the snow overhead. It is important to see an orthopedist whenever your shoulder pain inhibits your daily functions or you lose the ability to perform overhead functions.