CityScene March Launch Party

Join the CityScene team at McConnell Arts Center on Thursday, Mar. 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to celebrate the launch of the March issue and try your luck with one of our many door prizes! Free drinks, apps and prizes, including CityScene's Grand Prize Gift Basket, await. Door prize winners will be announced every 20 minutes beginning at 6:00, so increase your chances of winning by coming early and staying late!