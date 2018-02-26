CityScene March 2018 Launch Party- You're Invited!

× Expand “Top 40” by Kathryn Cubert

Join the Fun

What: CityScene Magazine's March 2018 launch party and MetroParks at the MAC exhibit!

When: Thursday, Mar. 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening Street Worthington, Ohio 43085

Why: To celebrate the launch of CityScene Magazine's March issue, view the MetroParks at the MAC exhibit and win great prizes!

Will You Win?

Join the CityScene team at McConnell Arts Center on Thursday, Mar. 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to celebrate the launch of the March issue and try your luck with one of our many door prizes! Free drinks, apps and prizes, including CityScene's Grand Prize Gift Basket, await. Door prize winners will be announced every 20 minutes beginning at 6:00, so increase your chances of winning by coming early and staying late!

Giving Back

CityScene is partnering with Friends of the Metro Parks to celebrate the opening of McConnell Arts Center's Depth of Field: MetroParks at the MAC exhibit.

Bring a monetary donation (no amount is too small) or one of the items listed below to benefit Friends of the Metro Parks and the Metro Parks' summer youth programs.

Bringing a donation of any kind allows you to put an additional entry in for the prize drawings!

Items needed by the Metro Parks:

New soccer balls

New Dodgeballs

New Kickballs

New Basketballs

New Footballs

New Jump ropes

Board games

Decks of cards

Card games (UNO is a camper favorite),

Board puzzles (for ages 3-5),

Mancala sets

Prizes, prizes & more prizes!

Door Prizes will include:

Two Shadowbox Live ticket vouchers

Four tickets to CJO's Legends of Rhythm & Blues with Nicole Henry

One COSI year membership

The Grand Prize Includes: