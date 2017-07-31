On dessert menus, there’s always s’more to see

×

It may seem strange that s’mores, those ooey-gooey summertime sweet treat staples, could suddenly be trendy, but a look at the menus around the Columbus dining scene tells the (campfire) story.

S’mores recipes first appeared in the early 1920s and are generally attributed to the Girl Scouts. The three simple ingredients of graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows have been popping up in recipes around town lately, and each eatery tends to put its own spin on the fireside indulgence.

Here are three Columbus area establishments that have taken s’mores to new heights.

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

215 N. Fourth St.

www.wolfsridgebrewing.com

While Wolf’s Ridge Brewing will always be focused on its beer offerings, the menu in the dining room is light years beyond bar food.

Executive chef Seth Lassak introduced the Chocolate Fudge Bar to the menu this past spring. The name of the dessert may not have you thinking about s’mores right away, but a quick glance at the description gives it away: marshmallow smear, graham cracker ice cream, fudge bar, dried graham cracker meringue.

Lassak’s kitchen typically spends two to three hours preparing about 15 Chocolate Fudge Bars daily. In typical craft brewery fashion, Lassak believes that the s’mores-inspired dessert pairs best with a beer.

“I definitely go for our Dire Wolf (imperial stout) for the best beer pairing,” he says. “All the marshmallow and chocolate go great with the big, bold and high-alcohol beer.”

Lassak has even heard from a guest that the dish sparked a memory for the diner and his family. The guest told Lassak that while eating the Chocolate Fudge Bar, his family “felt like they were at the lake and remembered that exact moment when they bite into the s’more that came off the campfire, then they opened their eyes and they were in our dining room.”

Chocolate Café

1855 Northwest Blvd.

www.chocolatecafecolumbus.com

“S’mores never go out of style. They remind people of summer, campfires and being young,” says Lisa Boyle, owner of the Chocolate Café.

One look at the Chocolate Café’s menu, and it’s clear Boyle and her café have taken this sentiment to heart. There’s an entire section dedicated to s’mores: Traditional S’mores, Monkey S’mores (with bananas, of course), Buckeye S’mores with peanut butter, and Strawberry and Chocolate S’Mores.

Boyle says staffers try to add graham crackers and marshmallows to whatever dessert combination they can, and this year they’ve had success with a s’mores version of the frozen hot chocolate, as well as a s’mores sundae.

“We’ve gotten some very positive feedback, especially from our S’mores Sundae,” says Boyle. “As one guest put it, ‘it hits all the right notes.’”

Not only are the s’mores-based desserts delicious, but the prep time is minimal, so Boyle and her staff see this as the best of both worlds.

Put on the spot to pair the s’mores items with something else on the menu, Boyle responds precisely as one would expect the owner of the Chocolate Café to respond: “Chocolate pairs with everything.”

Cherbourg Bakery

541 S. Drexel Ave.

www.cherbourgbakery.com

While most versions of s’mores-inspired dishes include the three traditional ingredients, the Cherbourg Bakery is one of the few to actually alter a component.

Geri Peacock, owner of Cherbourg Bakery, and her staff make ginger snaps from scratch, and they use them as a substitute for graham crackers in their S’mores Bar.

“My son loves marshmallow fluff, and I love our ginger snaps, so we combined the two and added chocolate to make it s’more-ish,” she says.

The bakery typically makes 48 S’mores Bars for a standard day, and Peacock believes the best pairing on the menu is a glass of cold milk.

Cherbourg Bakery has been serving its S’mores Bar for five-plus years, and the bakery has received lots of great feedback about it over that time, but one particular customer gave feedback that Peacock considers among the best she’s received: “I have dreams about this S’mores Bar.”

Making Your Own S’mores

When it comes to making your own s’mores, keep these tips in mind for easy and delicious fireside treats this summer.

The main ingredients are graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows. Hershey’s chocolate bars break easily into squares and rectangles that match the size of your graham cracker. Also, look for square-shaped marshmallows that are made to fit your graham crackers.

The traditional way to make s’mores is to toast the marshmallow over a campfire or the open flame of a fire pit. The heated marshmallow then goes between two graham crackers along with a piece of chocolate, melting the chocolate as you gently squeeze the sweet sandwich together.

S’mores can also be made by toasting the marshmallow over a heated grill, in the toaster oven or even in the microwave. The key is heating the marshmallow so that it can begin to melt the chocolate as you assemble your s’more.

Fire safety is paramount when making s’mores, so be sure to use caution and supervise children.

Bob Valasek is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

