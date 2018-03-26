Superfood pomegranate makes spirituous appearance

Superfoods, though traditionally thought of as something to eat, can also come in drink form.

Though the likes of avocado and acai berry have been making prominent appearances in recipes from salads to smoothies, pomegranate has a role to play in semi-healthful libations.

Pomegranate juice contains three times more antioxidants than red wine and green tea. Additionally, pomegranate juice contains a high dose of vitamin C, improves digestion and has shown signs of preventing arthritis, heart disease and diabetes.

It also makes a tasty cocktail, as evidenced by the Summer Punch listed on Middle West Spirits’ website.

Summer Punch Recipe

Ingredients

1 oz. OYO vodka

1 oz. orange liqueur

1 oz. pomegranate juice

½ oz. lime juice

½ oz. orgeat syrup

3-4 dashes angostura bitters

Instructions

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake lightly, pour over fresh ice and top with chopped seasonal fruit. Serve.

For a punch bowl, multiply ingredients by number of desired servings. Combine ingredients in a punch bowl and stir. Chop fresh seasonal fruit and float in bowl. Serve over fresh ice with chopped fruit floating in it.

Alex Curran-Cardarelli is a contributing writer.

