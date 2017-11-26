Latitude 41’s holiday cocktail menu

Think of it as a smaller, but sophisticated, Advent calendar.

In the spirit of giving – see what we did there? – downtown Columbus bar and restaurant Latitude 41 is bringing back its 12 Days of Cocktails program, with proceeds benefiting Children’s Miracle Network.

“We were trying to come up with something fun for Christmas and somebody started singing it in our group meeting,” says Latitude 41 manager Mike Hermick. “And we decided we should create the 12 drinks of Christmas.”

This year, bartenders have carefully crafted a dozen original cocktails to capture the essence of the holiday season. For each of the 12 days leading up to Christmas, they are introducing an additional seasonal drink for guests to enjoy.

“On the first day, the first drink is available; on the second day, the second and first are available, and so on,” says Hermick.

Guests can savor cocktails such as the White Christmas Cosmo, made with Tito’s vodka, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, freshly squeezed lime, white cranberry and pomegranate juices, and rimmed with crushed candy cane. Another option is the Spicy Santa: equal parts Don Julio tequila and apple cider mixed with jalapeno, cranberry juice, cinnamon-infused maple syrup, and garnished with a cinnamon stick.

One dollar from each cocktail purchase goes to Children’s Miracle Network, helping cover the cost of care for children whose insurance programs don’t provide full coverage.

Mikayla Klein is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

