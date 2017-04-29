WesterFlora chairman helps make tour a powerhouse

×

Anyone who was around central Ohio in 1992 remembers the massive hype that surrounded the AmeriFlora international horticultural show – and its disappointing financial performance.

Despite the show’s lack of success, its Westerville spin-off has been going strong for more than a quarter-century thanks to an extremely dedicated group of volunteer organizers. And one of the most dedicated of those volunteers was Westerville resident Ron Clowson.

Clowson very much enjoyed AmeriFlora and still appreciates Franklin Park Conservatory, which sits on the grounds where the festival took place. He had hoped to see it return in 1993. But when it became clear that was not going to happen, he took matters into his own hands.

Clowson talked to the Westerville Parks and Recreation Department to see how he could create an annual event out of AmeriFlora. After a considerable amount of effort from Clowson and a team of other hard-working Westerville residents, WesterFlora officially premiered in 1993.

Clowson simply couldn’t let the opportunity to celebrate Westerville’s amazing gardens pass by, he says.

“After AmeriFlora in 1992, we wanted it back because so many people loved it. We were thrilled to host it as a Westerville-specific event in 1993,” he says. “We had a committee that judged each garden, and then placards were placed in each yard indicating first, second and third place. We really wanted to recognize those people who gave our city a beautiful landscape.”

WesterFlora was an instant hit, attaining an impressive level of popularity and being recognized with an award from the Garden Club of Ohio. That momentum was crucial for taking WesterFlora to the next level, Clowson says.

“This award was so important because we wanted WesterFlora to become an established, well-known, long-lasting event here in Westerville,” he says. “We really wanted it to be something that people could look forward to every year.”

× Expand Clowson's garden

In the early years of WesterFlora, certified garden critics judged each garden and determined the winners. Today, however, WesterFlora has evolved from a judged gardening competition to a non-competitive garden tour, which allows for greater community participation.

Clowson is proud to have served as WesterFlora chairman through 2003. Today, he remains on the committee. But if you had told him prior to AmeriFlora that, one day, he’d be heavily involved in a garden tour, he would have been skeptical.

“When I moved into our house 35 years ago, I knew nothing about gardening,” Clowson says with a laugh. “But all of our neighbors seemed to really care about their yards. So I thought, ‘If I’m going to be part of this nice community, I better learn something about gardening.’ Now, our yard has been on the WesterFlora garden tour many times. I really love keeping things pretty because we want this to be a nice community. We’re very committed to keeping Westerville beautiful.”

It was a daunting time commitment for a man who was already busy with his day job as a dentist.

“I was so busy, but it was such a labor of love for me to be part of WesterFlora,” Clowson says. “I wanted to do anything I could to make sure it was successful and would always be here for the future of Westerville. Before going to work every day, I spent many mornings working on WesterFlora.”

× Expand Fred and Marlene Suter

Though Clowson retired from dentistry two years ago, he still teaches at The Ohio State University College of Dentistry. And aside from his roles on the WesterFlora committee and at OSU, Clowson spends a lot of time with his family: his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Laura and Melissa; and two grandsons.

Today, WesterFlora attracts 500 to 1,000 visitors every year. And Clowson says he couldn’t have kept WesterFlora going during his years as chairman were it not for all the help he received from committee members, the Parks and Recreation Department, the Westerville Garden Club, and the individual gardeners themselves.

“Everyone who works on WesterFlora is so nice and helpful,” he says. “It’s just a thrill to be part of it.”

As Clowson looks back on what he’s developed with WesterFlora, he has one major takeaway.

“With WesterFlora, my hope is that I’ve done something for the community to keep Westerville beautiful,” he says.

The 26th annual WesterFlora is slated for 1-7 p.m. July 16. This year’s theme is “A City in Bloom.”

Stops on the tour, which is free, will be announced on the event’s website, www.westerflora.com. Maps will be available at all tour sites, as well as at Hoover Gardens, the Westerville Community Center, the Westerville Public Library and the grounds of the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Music & Arts Festival from July 7-9.

Enter your Garden

WesterFlora organizers are seeking gardens for this year’s tour.

Those interested in entering their gardens can pick up applications at Hoover Gardens, the Westerville Community Center or the Westerville Public Library, or apply online at www.westerflora.com. Entries will be accepted through June 17.

Members of the Westerville Civic Beautification Committee will then review all entries and select the 10 to 12 gardens that best represent landscape diversity, uniqueness and horticultural expression.

70 Years of Gardens

× Expand Roger and Betty Neff

In 2017, the Westerville Garden Club celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Celebratory activities throughout the rest of the year will include:

The installation of a Blue Star Memorial, with surrounding landscape, at Hanby Park;

The publication of a Westerville Garden Club cookbook;

The collection of at least $700 for the Partners in Conservation Project: Seeds of Friendship for Rwanda; and

A National Garden Club flower show with the tagline “Celebrating Westerville Garden Club’s 70 Colorful Years,” set for Oct. 14 at the Westerville Public Library.

Additional events will be posted on the club’s website, www.westervillegardenclub.com.

Ann Poirier is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

