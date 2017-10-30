The brain and taste buds behind CaJohns Fiery Foods

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rossiter Marketing and PR

There’s an old saying – “If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen” – but for Westerville business owner John Hard, making the heat is the real challenge.

You probably know Hard by his business name. He’s the “CaJohn” in CaJohns Fiery Foods. And he’s always had an appreciation for the kitchen and his mother’s cooking.

“My mother’s cooking was always the subject of talk at many family get-togethers and potlucks during my youth,” says Hard. “From her homemade chicken and noodles to her cookies and pies, I was quite proud of her accolades from friends and family.”

Born and raised in Columbus, Hard graduated from Westerville High School (now Westerville South High School) in 1971 and attended Otterbein College. Growing up in the Midwest, he was used to eating pretty mild flavors, to say the least. He wasn’t exposed to the wonders of seasoning, especially spicy seasoning, until he started traveling with the family business in his early adulthood.

“It wasn’t until I began to travel in the family fire protection business that I began to crave the spice,” Hard says. “Trips to Louisiana and Texas, especially ... Creole/Cajun and Tex-Mex were simply fantastic, and I was really enjoying the spice.”

Upon marrying his wife, Sue, Hard gained even more exposure to spicy cuisine. Sue is from southern Mississippi, and it’s an understatement to say spicy foods reign supreme there.

“That has a lot of influence on my quest for spice as well,” Hard says. “Not that they were particularly fire-eaters, but just the cuisine in the area and the close proximity to New Orleans.”

Family has always played a major role in Hard’s life and has influenced his career. When he made the leap from working full-time with his father’s fire protection business into his part-time personal passion, the whole family was on board. With two daughters – Julie, 42, and Erin, 37 – and a son Nate, 35, Hard was surrounded with creative input.

“My children were instrumental in the founding of the company along with Sue,” he says. “They determined the company name and the ideas for our first labels. They even had a bit of say in our first product offerings.”

And just like that, with the passion of one man and the support of his friends and family, CaJohns Fiery Foods was born.

After officially opening the business, Hard traveled to the Fiery Foods Show in Albuquerque, New Mexico to expand his retail offering of products. While there, Hard met a packager who happened to be a fellow lover of all things spicy. It was this relationship that led Hard to consider opening his own manufacturing facility.

"It is a neverending quest driven by passion for the fiery products both of Mother Nature and those of us who weave her gifts into elixirs and salsas and such. It is an attitude and a lifestyle.” - Hard

In 2002, Hard decided to do just that, allowing him to better control the quality of his products. Just two years later, Hard sold his father’s 60-year-old fire protection business and began devoting himself to CaJohns full-time.

Though he and his family still live in the Midwest, the Hards have certainly come a long way in terms of their personal preferences. Sue was never a fan of spicy foods, but has since developed a taste for some heat.

“My kids grew up with it, my wife just had to get used to it,” says Hard. “Sue did not like spicy at all, but has developed a flair for the mid-range heat.”

As for the kids, the girls can hold their own when it comes to heat. It’s Nate, though, who has the highest tolerance for spice.

“Nate is a true chile-head and can rival my ability to eat the hottest peppers around,” says Hard. “(A chile-head) is an individual who loves all things hot and spicy. It is a neverending quest driven by passion for the fiery products both of Mother Nature and those of us who weave her gifts into elixirs and salsas and such. It is an attitude and a lifestyle.”

With upwards of 180 products sold at CaJohns, Hard has trouble choosing just one as his favorite, saying it would be like trying to choose a favorite child. Just as someone would prefer a certain wine with a certain food, Hard has favorite sauces for different foods.

“A good Louisiana style (chiles, vinegar and salt) is my everyday go-to style (hot sauce). It depends on what I’m eating which pepper sauce I choose. I have won five world championships, and three of those have been with this (pepper) style,” says Hard. “Barbecue sauce and sweet-hot sauces are up there. Heck, I like them all.”

Hard believes having a variety of options to explore is important for the growth of the industry. The Midwest has gained a fan base for spicy seasonings, sauces and food in general. Hard credits this to the prevalence of ethnic foods brought to the region by a diverse population.

“Just look at the international diversity of our population here in central Ohio,” he says. “They have brought their cuisine and their ingredients to share with us. Just the growth in the scope and number of ethnic restaurants since my college days speaks volumes.”

So just how does Hard continue to come up with new ideas? Per the king of spice, it’s a combination of friends’ suggestions and trial and error.

“Friends’ input and experimentation are key. I am known as the ‘Godfather of Hot Sauce’ because I help so many up-and-coming producers,” says Hard. “They keep me aware of what is going on in the market. I have an insatiable desire to learn as well. Cuisines from other places intrigue me tremendously. Being in the Hot Sauce Hall of Fame doesn’t hurt, either. I have some excellent peers there who are a great source of inspiration.”

CaJohns Fiery Foods has grown substantially from its humble beginnings, but there are certain things about the business and production that Hard will keep consistent forever. Operating with small-batch production is one of those things.

“Small batch allows us to control the outcome of our manufacturing, ensuring the best product we possibly can,” says Hard. “I made the choice to avoid grocery-type markets in 2000. It is a decision that I think was responsible for my success today. We went the fresh route when no one knew what that meant. We have been selective in our markets and will continue to be so going forward.”

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS: