Kitchen Kapers tour showcases UA remodel

While dark kitchen cabinets may be the preference for some, this is not the case for Upper Arlington residents Cathy and Mike Scott.

Their recent kitchen renovation, featured on this year’s Kitchen Kapers tour, focuses on bringing light and open space into the previously busy area with light cabinetry and large windows.

With three children between the ages of 17 and 20, it’s important for the Scotts to have space to entertain their many guests.

Thanks to the renovation, it seems Cathy and her family always find themselves in the kitchen. The space has even inspired Cathy to cook more often than she did before.

“I have cooked so much more because everything was so well thought out, and it’s just nice to have the proper prep space,” Cathy says.

The 2017 Kitchen Kapers tour is slated for Sept. 10. The tour visits newly-remodeled kitchens in Upper Arlington and benefits cancer care at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.kitchenkapers.org.

Emily Hetterscheidt is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

