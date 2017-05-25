Remodel transforms Dublin area master bathroom

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Evans, JE Evans Photography

When the owners of this 1998 house in Tartan Fields decided their bathroom needed a serious revamp, they reached out to Cleary Company to transform it into something warmer and more relaxing.

A major overhaul of the space resulted in a much more elegant and appealing atmosphere.

Clare Proctor is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

