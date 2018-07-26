Pickerington marching bands are going to California

× Expand With nearly 400 student members, the united marching band will have a large presence at the Tournament of Roses parade.

Pickerington is home to two world-class marching band programs, but just one band was invited to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California on Jan. 1, 2019. The Pickerington North and Central band programs will combine to represent the community in a march down Colorado Boulevard on New Year’s Day.

The road to Pasadena started last year when, after the passing of retired band director Michael Sewell, the two programs came together with the intent to honor his beloved memory.

Sewell was no stranger to the Tournament of Roses, himself. In fact, in his time as PHS Band Director and then as PHS Central Band Director, Sewell led a band in the parade four different times (1993, 1997, 2006 and 2010). He and his wife, Karen, were honored by the Tournament of Roses Association for being the Ohio band with the most parade appearances.

“It was our family and the foundation’s intention to show not only the Pickerington and central Ohio area, but everyone across the United States ... the power music has to unite everyone,” says Karen Sewell. “Mike always believed that the music (and) arts programs were the one way to keep the Pickerington schools together in service to the community. ... His school letterhead always had at the bottom Service through Musicianship.”

In addition to Pickerington’s participation in the 2019 parade, Sewell’s memory will be celebrated with the annual Michael Sewell Foundation Tournament of Roses Parade Service Through Music Award. This award, sponsored by the Michael Sewell Foundation, is given annually to a band participating in the parade that demonstrates musical excellence and community service.

“(Sewell’s) legacy is tremendous in the community and whenever he would take a trip like this, he was always very sure that it was … giving back to or honoring the memory of important community members and service men and women,” says Director of Bands at Pickerington North, Gregory Benson.

Benson, in his first year as Director of Bands at North, has experience with the Tournament of Roses as well. In 2017, while serving as Assistant Director of Bands at Grove City High School, Benson was a part of leading the GCHS Marching Band in the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade. He’s excited to participate in the parade with a new program and for the bonding experience it will allow.

“The Rose Parade, that’s the icing on the cake because it’s one thing to go through a marching band season, but to travel with the North band of almost 200 and the Central band of almost 200 as we head up to California, those are memories that will last forever,” says Benson.

Nathan Stowe, director of bands at Pickerington Central, is also playing a major role in the planning and preparation for the trip, which he says will include over 30 hours of combined rehearsal, not to mention all of the hours spent rehearsing separately. Stowe and Benson are working together to select music and fully synergize the two programs.

“We are not ready to unveil the music selections for the parade, but we’ve selected music to honor the state of Ohio, the legacy of Michael D. Sewell and this year’s parade theme, ‘The Melody of Life,’” says Stowe. “It will be a good experience because we are taking all the steps together to make sure that we are representing Pickerington as one cohesive band.”

Obviously, getting a band of nearly 400 students, plus organizers and equipment, to California will not be cheap. There will be fundraising opportunities in which the community can participate, including a dinner and silent auction event on Sept. 2 at Combustion Brewery’s Loft. Tickets to this event are $75 per person, but community members can make an individual donation of any size by emailing pickeringtonroseparade@gmail.com.

“We will be rolling out a multitude of fundraising opportunities for the community to get involved in supporting us, and even the greater community of central Ohio, not just Pickerington,” says Benson. “Specifically, the dinner coming up is a great event where the special guest will be Gerald Freeny, President of the Tournament of Roses.”

Jenny Wise is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com.

