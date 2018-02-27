New Albany Walking Club members are well-rounded

Priscilla Knaus

NAWC member for 12 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Linda Romanoff Priscilla Knaus, Linad Romanoff and Padmini Ekbote at the Lady Tutu 5K in 2017

In 1999, Priscilla Knaus was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Knowing she needed to stay active to stay healthy, but realizing her passion for training show horses had become too strenuous, she began participating in the New Albany Walking Classic.

After several Walking Classics, she became inspired to join the New Albany Walking Club. Today, Knaus is not just a 12-year NAWC member, she is a cancer survivor.

Knaus is keeping a healthy lifestyle beyond the walking club, too. Throughout the week, she works with a personal trainer who helps her strengthen her balance and flexibility through exercise. And to keep a balanced diet, Knaus’ trainer also creates healthful meal plans.

Walking is still Knaus’ go-to workout, though. She participates in several other walking groups, which have challenged her physically on different terrains, mostly in metro parks or wooded areas. Knaus says having a diverse selection of workouts helps keep her going.

“It is important to have a mix of healthy hobbies,” she says. “It has been proven that as one ages, one needs to keep active both mentally and physically. This is my goal: enjoy life to the max, because I can.”

Knaus adds that the NAWC and participating in races has led to her friendships and support.

“The NAWC gave me structure for my walking in addition to friends to walk with,” she says. “I have participated in many races both within Ohio and outside. … Along the way, I have met some great people. Some of these have been cancer survivors also.”

Mike Erlichman

Member for six years

Several years ago, Mike Erlichman was an avid cyclist. But after a freak cycling accident and a serious shoulder injury, his go-to exercise had to change. He chose to become a member of the NAWC.

Erlichman says walking relieved some of his shoulder pain and was very therapeutic. Today, after physical therapy and working out at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, his shoulder has recovered, though he remains a dedicated NAWC member.

“It’s more than just exercise; I’ve developed friendships with the folks that are there, and it’s almost like walking therapy because you can walk and talk,” he says. “It’s the nicest group of people you’d ever meet, so it makes going there a welcoming thing and an enjoyable thing.”

Apart from the NAWC, Erlichman began working out at the Heit Center. He says he enjoys such classes as spinning and Pilates, and even dabbled in yoga. Long-distance walking has also become a favorite. Erlichman recently participated in the Nationwide Children’s Columbus Marathon, and won first place in his age group.

Erlichman plans to participate in a race put on by his workplace this spring and will complete the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus half or full marathon in the fall, depending on his health. Erlichman thanks Healthy New Albany founder Phil Heit for creating a positive program and facility.

“Folks in New Albany are very lucky to have someone like Phil leading the organization there at the Heit Center,” he says. “All the good that he does is really appreciated, and it makes the community a much better place.”

Linda Romanoff

Member for 13 years

When Linda Romanoff moved to the Columbus area and began working in New Albany more than a decade ago, she knew nothing about the NAWC. After attending a local business fair, Romanoff met Heit and soon uncovered a passion for walking.

After 13 years as a NAWC member, Romanoff is now the coordinator of the Walking Classic and makes sure to stay active outside the club. She frequently works out at the Heit Center. You can find her cycling, strength training and in the pool at aquatics classes.

Walking long distances is intriguing for Romanoff, and she often walks extra miles with NAWC members before the weekly club meetings. Plus, she participates in other walking groups where they make sure to get in their steps in even on the coldest of days.

“We’ve gone to the mall and done laps,” she says. “It ends up coming to be about four miles. And the nice thing of that is it’s exercise, but it’s also a lot of socialization as well.”

Romanoff has quite a few fitness achievements under her belt. Since joining the NAWC in 2005, she’s walked in more than 20 events and finished three full marathons.

“In order for me to be more fit, I realized I needed to do more,” she says.

With races already marked on her 2018 agenda, Romanoff has goals to keep pushing her walking skills, along with avoiding sugary treats and increase her overall strength. For her, walking is more than an activity most can do; it’s also a great mental health exercise.

“A lot of time, I notice when I don’t walk, I’m missing something,” she says. “(Walking) is always a good place to do a lot of thinking and sometimes that helps, too, in relieving stress. You can just go out and let go of everything.”

Steve Mogul

Member for five years

Steve Mogul and Erlichman are longtime friends. So when Erlichman had his bicycle accident and joined NAWC, he encouraged Mogul to join, too.

For the past five years, Mogul says he has enjoyed the Sunday morning walks for more than just the physical benefits.

“One, I enjoy the exercise and two, I enjoy the social aspect,” he says. “When Mike and I walk together, we can catch up on everything and have great conversations.”

His most prominent activity outside the club is long-distance cycling, mainly participating in Pelotonia. Pelotonia, which supports cancer research at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, has a personal connection to Mogul. Within six months, Mogul lost both of his parents to undetected cancers.

“Pelotonia means a lot to me,” he says. “(I feel like I’m) giving back to the community and to cancer research. We’ve lost too many friends and family to cancer, so if Pelotonia helps save even one more, that would be great.”

In 2018, for his fourth Pelotonia, Mogul’s goal is to accomplish the two-day, 280-mile ride.

Another goal for Mogul is working toward a more healthful diet with less sugar, but he adds that having both a variety of exercises and a balanced diet is vital.

“It’s not one thing that will make you healthy, it’s a lifestyle that you have to take advantage of,” he says. “One piece may get you started, … but you need a little bit of everything to complete that circle.”

