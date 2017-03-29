Student looks to med school, helps combat cancer

Dublin Jerome High School Senior Faith Myers has been stepping up for a cause close to home through volunteer work with the American Cancer Society.

“I’ve attended the Austintown Relay for Life as a part of my family’s team for as long as I can remember. My aunt and uncle started the team because much of that half of my family has had cancer themselves,” says Myers. “Now that I’m older and understand more about cancer and research, I know the importance of what the American Cancer Society does for people, and I want to do what I can to keep that going.”

Myers decided to form her own team at the Relay for Life in Dublin last year, and has gotten progressively involved since – this year setting up the Celtics vs. Cancer event at Jerome. Here, Myers supported the school by selling T-shirts, participating in ACS’s Hoops for Hope event and even selling paper hearts that honored cancer patients.

Myers’ efforts with ACS culminated in a school assembly that she describes as the most rewarding part of her experience.

“My friend Megan Halloran and I led a ceremony in front of the school. We called for the students and staff to turn on their phone flashlight when we announced a person in their life who had been touched by cancer until the entire gym was illuminated,” Myers says. “Seeing that, and hearing the reaction of the school made me feel like I had really reached students, which can be difficult. I think everyone felt the impact cancer has on the world. It was really an amazing experience.”

This is only one of the many activities to which Myers has dedicated her time at Jerome. Over the last two years, she has worked as a peer collaborator, mainly tutoring other students in chemistry.

“I’ve grown up helping classmates with school work. To be completely honest, I’m just extremely nerdy and really like math and science, so it’s something I enjoy doing,” Myers says. “I like seeing that I’m helping people learn, and that after I explain things to them, they feel better about the material. Especially because it’s something I’ve always had a natural aptitude for. I often find myself in impromptu tutoring sessions helping other cheerleaders, or really whoever asks.”

Mentoring is a passion that has crossed over into other aspects of Myers’ life, such as her decision to volunteer as a lacrosse goalie coach for Grizzell Middle School last year. Myers played lacrosse for four years, so she knew what it was like to not have guidance.

“I had to teach myself what I thought was right because there is no goalie coach for middle school girls. I worked mostly with the two goalies, and tried to help them as much as I could to prepare them for high school lacrosse,” Myers says. “It’s a spring sport, so the eighth-grade girls also had a lot of questions about high school. I hope I was helpful in giving them advice that would help them succeed in school.”

After graduating from high school, Myers will attend West Virginia University to study forensic science on a biology track.

“I’m both nervous and excited to go. Mostly, I’m excited to go into that field of study. Afterward, I hope to get into medical school, with the tentative plan of becoming a medical examiner one day,” she says.

Night at the Movies

Drive-in movie fundraiser will support Strides for Sobriety

Dublin Coffman and Jerome high schools’ Interact Clubs and Teen Institute will collaborate this year in hopes of putting on their biggest fundraiser yet, to benefit a new cause.

Strides for Sobriety works to provide support for teenagers who find themselves in adverse situations because of drugs or alcohol.

A drive-in movie will be shown on April 22 at Coffman.

All Dublin residents are encouraged to attend. Strides for Sobriety began due to the increasing population of young people who are becoming victims of drug and alcohol abuse while adequate recovery options remain scarce and expensive.

Gates open at 8 p.m. and admission is $10. Refreshments can also be purchased at the event to further support Strides for Sobriety.

Last year, the students worked together to raise $2,100, which went to upgrading the Coffman Performing Arts Center’s handicap seating. The idea was brought to the club’s attention by one of its members, who was in a wheelchair. The students jumped behind the student’s idea to ensure every person is able to sit with their family or friends, regardless of disability. The initiative was led by Karen Brothers of the Interact Club, who shared that students William Hetherington and Manmi Suenaga were key to the fundraiser’s success.

Sarah Davis is a contributing writer.