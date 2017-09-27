Locals find a basement retreat in their new home

The Jones family’s basement would dazzle anyone, but it certainly dazzled Stephanie and her husband, Keith.

The family moved from Texas in 2015, and had never lived in a home with a basement.

Jones and her husband were picky. Every weekend for two years after their move in June 2015, the couple visited homes for sale, but just couldn’t find what they were looking for. That is, until they walked down the basement steps of what is now their Dublin home.

“My first reaction was jaw-dropping,” says Jones. “It was kind of overwhelming at first, because I walked in and I said, ‘Are you kidding me right now? A basement can look like this?’ It was a ‘wow’ moment.”

The Jones family moved in May. Though they love the whole house, the basement was the standout feature. Renovated by Buckeye Basements prior to the Jones family’s move, it was a major factor in the Joneses’ offer on the home. To top it off, Buckeye Basements won a national-level award from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry for a basement project under $50,000 for the bar portion of the basement.

Aside from Keith’s day job, both he and Jones are pastors at the Purpose Center Church, and knew the space would be perfect for entertainment, storage and togetherness. Jones says, after two years searching for the perfect home, her family was fortunate to find the home when they did.

“It really was a blessing because we had looked at so many (houses), and to be able to still be in the Dublin area, we have established pretty much our lives around here now,” says Jones. “It was just one of those things that everything worked out perfectly. We got this beautiful home, and I’m so pleased to be here.”

The Jones Family's Basement

