Remodel gives Dublin family basement equal spaces

Before Epic Group Ohio came onto the scene, Liz Matola and her husband, Jordan, were sharing a living space with their 4-year-old, Brianna.

Though the couple liked to keep an eye on her while she played, splitting a living room between an adult area and a child’s playroom was posing a challenge.

“We like entertaining and having friends and neighbors over, and we wanted a little entertainment/bar area,” says Liz. “We were using the playroom.”

The solution for Epic and the Matolas was to renovate their Dublin basement to create two separate spaces that were also open to each other. The Matolas wanted to keep the adult entertainment area near their daughter’s, but still needed their own space.

Now, upon coming down the stairs into the basement, Brianna has her own space, and Liz and Jordan have their own. But neither party is separated from the other. On the left is a seating area for the Matolas’ adult friends to drink and socialize, and on the right is Brianna’s space for tinkering, learning and tea parties. Between the two areas is a beautiful, modern bar and a spectacular, glowing – yes, literally glowing – wine cellar.

Now, when asked which part of the basement is her favorite, Liz has a hard time deciding.

“We use it quite a bit,” she says. “We do movie night down there and just to watch TV. Brianna and I go down there and play.”

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Epic Group Ohio Before the renovation, the Matolas had a hard time finding space for adult and child guests. Now, finding a place for toy storage without cluttering living space is a non-issue. There’s even space to store Brianna’s bounce house, and blow it up in the basement in the winter. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Epic Group Ohio Cool tones and cozy spaces typically don’t mix, but Epic brought the two together masterfully in the Matolas’ sitting area. Now, Liz says the family enjoys movie nights and watching TV together in the basement, away from distractions upstairs. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Epic Group Ohio Many pieces of the Matolas’ basement are eye-catching, but perhaps the most striking feature of all is the new wine cellar. With barn wood framing and stone on the outside, the cellar is a mix of rustic and contemporary. A window and glass double doors make it a focal point of the basement, but what really sets it off is the RGB LED lighting, making it truly pop. And, for the 4-year-old, being able to change the colors on the inside adds a playful component. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Epic Group Ohio Every good entertaining space needs a bar, and this bar by Epic is the perfect entertainment spot. With enough room for a group to stand around and even more room behind the bar for the bartender, Brianna’s friends will likely enjoy sitting at the bar for snacks just as much as their parents. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Epic Group Ohio The mirror in the bar/kitchen area makes the space fell bigger all while adding an elegant touch. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Epic Group Ohio The mirror in the bar/kitchen area makes the space fell bigger all while adding an elegant touch. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Epic Group Ohio With a bar, wine cellar, seating area, kids’ playroom and bathroom, the Matolas don’t have to stray far from their basement for anything. The cool whites and light browns in the bathroom play off of the colors in the bar and seated area, making the basement a large, cohesive space. Prev Next

