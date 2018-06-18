Buddy Ball League enters its third year

× Expand The Buddy Ball Program is an excellent example of how the Grove City community bands together to spread prosperity to all residents.

As Buddy Ball steps up to bat for its third year, it’s truly hitting this season out of the park with all of the progress and advancements the league has made.

The Dream Field

The dream began in 2016.

“The idea actually came from the board of directors of our Little League program,” says Kim Conrad, Grove City’s director of parks and recreation. “They wanted to build a Dream Field so that people of all ages and abilities could experience the game of baseball.”

The city committed to build the field when the board members set a goal to raise $325,000. The board far surpassed this goal, raising over $600,000 in just two years.

With all of the money raised and additional state capital improvement funding, the Mirolo Dream Field at Mount Carmel Stadium was able to be built complete with restrooms, a concession building, a picnic shelter and an all-inclusive playground.

“The field surface is a specially designed tile that allows participants with mobility devices to be able to use with ease,” Conrad says. “They also have a little bit of cushion to protect if someone were to fall.”

Additionally, the field features oversized dugouts, water misters and plenty of spectator seating.

“The community has embraced this field with love and respect for those who use it. I am proud to have had a small part in the creation of this culture for the Grove City community,” says Conrad.

Embracing the Community

Both Conrad and Wayne Kintz, Buddy Ball program coordinator, have noticed the impact the league and field have had on the community.

“This project has been a positive rallying project for so many,” says Conrad. “Not only monetary donations, but many in the community have given their time and talents to see this idea of baseball for all come to fruition.”

× Expand Every year, more community members show support by volunteering and/or being a buddy to a player.

As an organization exclusively run by volunteers, Buddy Ball’s success as a program derives from the Grove City community’s passion for the organization. Kintz became involved in the organization from the beginning when he and his wife, Rebecca, attended an informational session about the Dream Field at an open house event.

“We were informed at the meeting that the city needed individuals to volunteer, and we got involved at the very beginning,” says Kintz. “My wife works in a special needs classroom at Richard Avenue Elementary School and we both have family members with special needs, so getting involved became a calling.”

Every year, more and more members of the community get involved.

“The greatest impact, hands down, would be the amazing response and gratitude we see from not only the participants and their families but, more importantly, the community members in Grove City that learn about this blessed offering and stop by,” says Kintz. “The more that people learn about why/how, the more educated we become about how important it is to embrace the concept of being inclusive.”

Up and Coming

In the new season, there is even more to come.

Buddy Ball hosts several fundraisers to continue improving the organization, including a Chipotle fundraiser that took place in late May and the third annual All-ages First Responders Day in early June.

“This event is very special, since all of the buddies will be either Jackson Township Fire personnel or from Grove City Division of Police and Franklin County Sheriff’s department,” says Kintz.

Other special events later in the season include a VIP day and a mascots’ day to mix up the regular season games.

Another special feature is the all-accessible playground that opened last fall. The ribbon cutting ceremony took place right before game five of Buddy Ball’s first Adult League “Fall Classic” series.

“Our board members and core team can’t wait to see all of our players and their families enjoy this playground in the 2018 season,” says Kintz.

Become a Volunteer

As Buddy Ball enters year three, the program needs community members to share their talents and join the committees. Committees include Community Outreach, Special Events, Buddy/Player Recruitment, Coaches/Families, Game Day Operations and Adult League.

Community members can also become buddy volunteers for any of the games in the Adult League on Tuesday evenings or the All-ages League on Saturdays.

“Buddies are what really make this community offering special, as they create a unique bond with our players and their time lets our parents sit back and watch their children play a game that probably, at one time, wasn’t possible,” says Kintz.

For more information about the program, visit www.gcdreamfield.com or the Buddy Ball League of Grove City Facebook page. If you are interested in volunteering, email buddyballgcdreamfield@gmail.com or call 614-594-9515.

Laura Cole is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.co