This weekend, Opera Project Columbus and Maestro Alessandro Siciliani present Amahl and the Night Visitors at the Lincoln Theatre.

Gian Carlo Menotti’s 1951 opera Amahl and the Night Visitors tells the story of a young boy, known for telling tall tales, and his mother’s encounter with the three kings from the nativity story. Originally commissioned by NBC to be the first opera specifically composed for television in America, Amahl and the Night Visitors will be performed live on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 7 at 3 p.m at the Lincoln Theatre.

Claire O’Shaughnessy, 15 year-old Upper Arlington native, will play the role of Amahl, joined by soprano Emily Holsclaw as mother, baritone Eric McKeever as King Melchior, baritone Joshua Cook as King Kaspar and bass Tommy Petrushka as King Balthasar.

O’Shaughnessy sings with Columbus International Children’s Choir, St. Andrew Catholic Church choir and the Wellington School choir. An experienced young performer, she has been featured in performances with CATCO is Kids and Gallery Players. O’Shaughnessy has even performed at the White House for President Obama.

Both performances are sure to enchant, featuring the OPC Orchestra led by Maestro Alessandro Siciliani, set design by Katherine Wixler and stage direction by OPC’s Artistic Administrator, Adam Cioffari.

Amahl and the Night Visitors is the second production in OPC’s eighth season. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the CAPA box office, Ticketmaster and www.operaprojectcolumbus.com. For more information on Opera Project Columbus, visit www.operaprojectcolumbus.com.

