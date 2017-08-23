O-Gee Hip-Hop Party hits the city at Copious Aug. 26

×

If you have ever wanted to take your #ThrowbackThursday to the next level, Copious is having a party you are not going to want to miss this weekend.

Dance the night away to some oldschool hip-hop classics at the O-Gee Hip Hop Party this Saturday, Aug. 26 at Copious’ below-ground music venue Notes. With a state-of-the-art sound system, all-purpose seating and special guest performances, it is not hard to imagine this is one of Columbus’ favorite local events. The O-Gee Hip Hop Party has been previewing in Columbus for more than eight years.

The event will be hosted by Kareem Jackson with special help from DJ Patrick and Abyss, who will be bringing back all the best rap, R&B and hip-hop jams from the ’80s and ’90s. Just remember to dress to impress, as sweatpants, hoodies, tank tops, basketball shorts and athletic wear is prohibited.

Nestled in the Columbus’ exciting Brewery District, Copious is the perfect spot for drinks, dancing and evening fun, and even includes other event spaces for gatherings of all styles and sizes. It sits right in the newly renovated McGowan Building at 520 South High St., just shy of the I-70/71 freeway.

Doors open at 10 p.m. on Saturday night with a $5 cover until midnight, and the fun will last until 2 the next morning. Revisit some of the best decades of hip-hop music and enjoy a fun night with your friends. Click here to read more information about Copious and the O-Gee Hip Party.

