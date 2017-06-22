The Brew Hop caps off the month with local beer

×

× UPDATE: The third Brewery District Brew Hop will take place Saturday, June 24 from 6-8 p.m.

With Copious+Notes' Brew Hop taking place on the last Saturday of every month, it is working towards becoming a staple event for the community to look forward to. Some of the other bars include El Arepazo, Three Sheets, High Beck Tavern and Classic Victory’s Sports.

When you stop by each bar, expect a free beer sample and a representative who will be at each location to help answer any questions you may have, along with explaining the free samples.

Before the first Brew Hop, Terry Turner, Copious president and main Brew Hop planner, was hoping this event would take place every month. Manager of Copious+Notes Michael Kuch says the goal of the Brew Hop is to showcase the best local beers of the Brewery District, and turn the district into a destination.

“We noticed that there aren’t too many community events down here in the Brewery District, but there are a plethora of breweries,” says Kuch. “It made sense; us taking the initiative to support local breweries, to talk to our friends up the street and down the street, to draw some people down here to taste some good beer.”

× The Lineup: Copious, serving Lineage Brewing and 2 Tones Brewing Co. El Arepazo, serving Homestead Beer Company and Platform Beer Co. Three Sheets, serving Seventh Son Brewing Co. and The Actual Brewing Co. High Beck Tavern, serving Columbus Brewing Company Classic Victory’s Sports Bar, serving Land-Grant Brewing Company

In the future, Kuch says he hopes to bring in more attractions and turn the Brew Hop into a monthly spectacle for Columbus residents to look forward to. He hopes to eventually shut down High Street, bring in upwards of 50 breweries from central Ohio and surrounding communities, feature artists and musicians, and make it a staple of summer in Columbus.

“I’ve worked from day one with all of the local breweries here in Columbus, and when they all heard this was going on, they were like, ‘When can we be a part of this?’” says Kuch. “Seeing that community with the distributors – a lot of these are independently owned and operated – and looking to be a part of it and be excited that the Brewery District is doing something fun.”

Jake Nerone is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.