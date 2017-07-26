On View: Gallery exhibits in Columbus August 2017

×

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Three Voices: Conversations on Life and Conflict, work by Judy Brandon, Leslie Shiels and Carol Snyder, through Aug. 13. www.decartsohio.org

McConnell Arts Center: Textured abstract paintings by Ed Phillips through Aug. 13. Faculty Show from Aug. 17-Oct. 15. www.mcconnellarts.org

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Flux, images created by the editing and slicing of prints, through Aug. 18. Central Ohio Glass Masters, works by central Ohio studio glass artists curated by Hal Stevens, from Aug. 28-Oct. 26. www.uaoh.net

Gallery 22: Romancing Illusions, paintings and sculpture by Mac Worthington, through Aug. 19. www.gallery22.net

Hammond Harkins Galleries: The Group: 12 Artists through Aug. 20. www.hammondharkins.com

Ohio Craft Museum: A Feast for the Eyes: Contemporary Quilts and For the Table: Functional Ceramics through Aug. 20. www.ohiocraft.org

Hawk Galleries: The State of Glass Art, featuring 16 artists from the OSU glass program, through Aug. 20. www.hawkgalleries.com

Griffin Gallery at Creekside: New Works in Oil by Jon M. Browning through Aug. 25. www.griffingalleryatcreekside.com

Ohio Glass Museum: Totally Tiffin, work by glass artisans in Tiffin factories from 1888-1980, through Aug. 27. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Glass Axis: Exquisite Traceries, flame-worked borosilicate glass by Kit Paulson, through Aug. 26. www.glassaxis.org

Marcia Evans Gallery: Summer Show of Abstracts II, a continually shifting exhibition with rotating art and artists, through Aug. 28. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: Shadowlands, mixed media by Tracy Greenwalt examining our relationship to the land we inhabit, through Aug. 29. www.studiosonhigh.com

Keny Galleries: Déjà Vu: Ohio Landscapes, featuring works from private collections, through Aug. 31. www.kenygalleries.com

Art Access Gallery: Funky Figures – paintings by Paul-Henri Bourguignon, Darren Haper and Pierre Soufflet and sculptures by Barry Gunderson and Johan Jonsson – through Aug. 31. www.artaccessgallery.com

Muse Gallery: Works by Xanda McCagg, Lauren Mantecón and Robery Livsey-Wells at the Hilton Columbus Downtown from Aug. 1-31. www.amusegallery.com

Goodwill Art Studio and Gallery: Late Summer, New Work, new work by 30 studio artists, from Aug. 4-31. www.goodwillcolumbus.org

Cultural Arts Center: Latino Arts of Columbus, a variety of media by local Latino/Latina artists, from Aug. 4-Sept. 10. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Blockfort: A Gliding Denial, works to provoke discussion around domestication, desire, need and social segregation using found materials, from Aug. 5-30. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

ROY G BIV Gallery: Work by Jon Geiger and Leah Frankel from Aug. 5-31. www.roygbivgallery.org

Dublin Arts Council: Urur Dhex-Dhexaad Ah: Community In-Between, a photography exhibition exploring immigration, integration and identity featuring portraits of 15 central Ohio Somali role models, from Aug. 8-Nov. 3. www.dublinarts.org

The Arts Castle: An Equine Jubilee!, artwork celebrating horses, from Aug. 14-Oct. 14. www.artscastle.org

Capital University Schumacher Gallery: The Columbus Crossing Borders Project, an intimate look into the arduous journey of refugees who have been willing to share their stories on film, from Aug. 28-Sept. 1. www.capital.edu/schumacher

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Full Frontal and Other Works, drawings and oil paintings by Ruth Gless, through Sept. 1. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Sherrie Gallerie: Intimate ceramic sculptures by Calvin Ma through Sept. 2. www.sherriegallerie.com

Jung Association Gallery: In the Moment, art quilts created in a variety of techniques and genres, through Sept. 23. www.jungcentralohio.org

Columbus Museum of Art: Red Horizon: Contemporary Art and Photography in the USSR and Russia, 1960-2010 through Sept. 24. Greater Columbus: The 2017 Greater Columbus Arts Council Visual Arts Award Exhibition through Nov. 26. Sidney Chafetz: Poets and False Prophets through Dec. 3. Chagalls at CMA, three works by Marc Chagall from a private collection, through March 11. www.columbusmuseum.org

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: OHIO: The Start of it All, 60 original children’s book illustrations from the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum Collection, through Oct. 14. www.riffegallery.org

Pizzuti Collection: Visions from India, a celebration of India featuring paintings, videos and sculptures along with artwork by Francis Newton Souza, through Oct. 28. www.pizzuticollection.org