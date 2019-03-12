Video: Beatles vs. Stones @ Riffe Center

Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown comes to the Davidson Theatre in the Riffe Center on April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 - $65 and may be purchased by phone at 614-469-0939, at the CAPA Box Office online at www.capa.com or through Ticketmaster. The Davidson Theatre at the Riffe Center is located at 77 S. High Street in downtown Columbus. The show is appropriate for all ages.

Want a sneak peek of the show? Watch the video below and get pumped for this rockin' performance!

To learn more about the show, visit www.beatles-vs-stones.com. And for more information about the Riffe Center (parking, directions, etc), click here.