Visit this Midwest city for a fun-filled St. Patrick's Day!

Chicago has a history rich with Irish roots, making it the perfect weekend getaway to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Here are some stops you won’t want to miss along the way.

The Dyeing of the Chicago River

Since 1962, reps at the Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 have tinted the Chicago River, making it a crazy green for four to five hours. Catch an optimal view of the bright green water from the east side of the Michigan Avenue bridge, the west side of the Columbus Drive bridge or on the Riverwalk. The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day River Dyeing is Saturday, March 14 at 9 a.m.

Wendella’s St. Patrick’s Day Cruise

For a more, up-close and personal view of the river dyeing, hop on the Wendella’s St. Patrick’s Day Cruise. Enjoy Irish music and a full-service bar – equipped with green beer, of course. The cruise will run March 14, 9-11 a.m.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off the intersection of Columbus and Baldo at noon and continues north to Monroe on March 14. The downtown parade is one of the largest annual events in the city. This year marks the 65th year of the tradition and will showcase troupes of Irish step dancers, marching bands, bagpipers and plenty of Irish flags.

St. Patrick Festival at the Irish American Heritage Center

The festival at the Irish American Heritage Center on March 14 is a family-oriented event featuring traditional and contemporary Irish music, dancing, dining, children’s activities and gift vendors.

For more information, visit www.choosechicago.com.

Traditional Irish Pubs

For a hearty Irish meal, check out one of Chicago’s many Irish pubs:

The Curragh Irish Pub – Veggie Irish boxty

Stuffed Irish potato pancake served with mashed potatoes and veggies, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, scallions and broccoli in a cheddar cheese sauce.

www.curraghirishpub.com

O’Shaughnessy’s Public House – Bangers and mash

Irish bangers, mashed potatoes, onion gravy and your choice of baked beans or marrow fat peas.

www.oshaughnessyschicago.com

The Grafton Pub & Grill – Irish breakfast

Two eggs, bangers, rashers, Irish baked beans, grilled tomato, black pudding, white pudding, French fries and toast.

www.thegrafton.com

Zoe Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.