Tiny Products To Stay Healthy While Traveling

Most people take vacations to get away from everyday stress and anxiety. However, in order to get to place of peace and tranquility, you have to make it through the looming threat of becoming ill while traveling.

With germ-infested airports, sticky gas stations and getting little sleep, dodging sickness while traveling can be a challenge.

Here are a few products you can slip into your bag before taking off (late, most likely) for the airport, bus, train or car.

Hand Sanitizer

We’ll start with the obvious. Keep travel sized hand sanitizer on your bag or purse. There are clip on pouches and holders that you can clip onto any bag or wallet for those times when you touch a dirty doorknob or just watched your flight attendant sneeze in her hands.

Pro tip: Buy an unscented brand, as some smells may make motion sickness worse.

Wireless Wipes

Studies have found that most phones have more bacteria than a public bathroom door handle – not kidding! Keep Wireless Wipes with you to quickly clean your phone to keep germs at bay.

Collapsible Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is important to keeping your immune system up and running. But packing a bulky water bottle in a travel-sized bag can be inconvenient. A collapsible water bottle can be rolled up and stored in any tiny compartment or slot.

Probiotics

Traveling oftentimes means having to eat foods that come from…. suspicious sources. Whether you were desperate for dinner and could only find that one burrito shack on the side of the freeway, or the ham sandwich you packed turned slightly sour in the hot car, having a daily probiotic handy will prepare your digestive system for whatever chaos you’re about to put it through.

Sleep Aid

Jet lag can take a serious toll on your body. You can reduce the symptoms with taking melatonin supplements when you’re too restless to sleep. Taking supplements will help until your body adjusts the traveling.

So, whether your destination is a warm beach or a cabin in the woods, getting there healthy and happy should be your number one priority. Keep these essential products handy for successful travel.