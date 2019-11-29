Christmas celebrations and events beyond central Ohio

All across Ohio, we’re in the holiday spirit. This guide of Christmas celebrations around the state shows a few ways you can take your holidays on the road.

Dickens Victorian Village in Cambridge

Step back in time to A Christmas Carol and experience the sights, sounds and tastes of the Victorian era. Each year, Cambridge throws a Christmas celebration with a classic twist.

The Dickens Victorian Village in Cambridge’s historic downtown displays more than 90 classic Christmas scenes inspired by the Victorian era, accompanied with carriage rides, local art, photo booths, tea times with Queen Victoria and more.

Started by Bob and Sue Ley, a couple who wanted to help bring people to the city, the Victorian Village comes from humble beginnings and has exploded into a widely recognized, well-loved celebration. Cambridge sees thousands of visitors from far and wide throughout the months of November and December, many of them returning to the Village as a part of the holiday traditions.

“That’s kind of the fun part – meeting all the people and hearing where they’re from,” says Tom Davey, president of the event planning board.

The Village features 189 life-size characters sculpted and painted by local artists, all wearing authentic vintage clothing. Look for familiar faces such as Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim, or explore the cheerful scenes of carolers, lamplighters and school children frozen in time.

“I don’t know if there’s anything like it in the country,” Davey says.

For some modern magic, the courthouse light show decorates the 19th century building with 30,000 lights dancing to the sound of holiday tunes.

The Dickens Victorian Village runs through Jan. 1.

www.dickensvictorianvillage.com.

Steubenville Nutcracker Village & Advent Market

The crown jewel of this village is the largest collection of life-size nutcrackers in the world on display 24 hours a day at Fort Steuben Park.

More than 180 nutcrackers are featured this year, each crafted in Steubenville, painted by volunteers and given a name. New this year, half of the nutcrackers have ventured out of the park and decorate two blocks downtown.

“We do research behind every nutcracker to make sure they’re as authentic as possible, which is really fun,” says nutcracker designer Thérèse Nelson.

The Nutcracker Village began as an initiative to spark economic and community growth in the Rust Belt city. The first year, the committee didn’t even advertise the event, but the reception was astounding.

“It was like this magical gathering of people,” Nelson says. “There’s not a way to describe it, except actually magic. A miracle. It was the first time most of Steubenville had seen community in the last 50 years.”

There are also performances and events sprinkled throughout the month of December to give visitors plenty of exciting activities. To accompany the classic Christmas parade, a children’s lantern parade was added to the itinerary last year, with young visitors being led through downtown by St. Nicholas while carrying their lanterns and singing Christmas carols.

The ever-growing celebration welcomes visitors through Jan. 4, with the Advent Market open every weekend from Friday to Sunday.

www.steubenvillenutcrackervillage.com.

For more fun right across the street, Cross Creek Camping Resort features Santa’s House, where you can meet Father Christmas himself and enjoy a free cup of hot chocolate and cookies.

Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights

Cruise through a spectacle of colorful Christmas scenes in Delaware’s Alum Creek State Park. Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights is a three-mile drive through more than 145 dazzling light displays, sure to enchant the whole family – and for a good cause, too. Part of the proceeds from the Fantasy of Lights benefit local charities.

More than 20 displays are brand new this year, and were kept secret until the celebration began in mid-November.

The festival turns 20 this year, and expects to see 100,000 cheery visitors throughout its duration. Visitors can experience the magic through Jan. 1. Tickets and season passes are available both online and at the gate, and keep up with the event’s Instagram and Facebook pages for special offers.

www.butchbandosfantasyoflights.com.

