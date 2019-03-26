Why should you invest in remodeling?

Homeowners and car owners have at least one thing in common – the amount of pride in their investments. Owning a home or a car is a huge investment and oftentimes, to a large degree, these investments are extensions of ourselves and our personalities.

If you are a perpetual party host for associates and friends or often entertain close family, the decision to invest in a remodeling project will ultimately make your home more inviting and act as a personality showcase.

Here are some ways you can give your living space an eclectic, aesthetically-pleasing feel.

Custom Mirrors

Strategically placed mirrors will positively alter the appearance of your space, regardless of room size and location. Ornate frames and nontraditional-shaped glass add depth and texture. For those confined spaces, natural light from windows will reflect off mirrors to make spaces appear brighter and larger.

Accent Wallpaper

There are endless amounts of wallpaper selections a homeowner can choose from. From abstract illustrations to floral prints, covering a single wall in a room will induce an eye-catching effect without making the room seem too busy or stuffy. While this tactic is mostly reserved for bedrooms, you’ll undoubtedly be able to find options to complement the color scheme in every room of your home.

Kitchen Flooring

We stand for longer periods of time in our kitchens than probably any other space in the home. Despite this, the kitchen often has the least resilient flooring. However, there are ways to combine comfort, functionality and aesthetics into one area. For example, cork is a sustainably harvested material from the bark of the cork oak tree, and an excellent choice due to its high level of cushioning. This material is offered in a variety of colors, patterns, textures and formats. It is susceptible to scratches and dents, but can be protected with a layer of wax or felt pads on the feet of furniture.

