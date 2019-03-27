Love laundry? Get inspired by local new remodel

For most people, laundry is at the bottom of their weekly agenda. However, for one Westerville resident, her love of laundry would serve as inspiration in a complete revamp of an old mechanical room.

“She’s always dreamed of having a space in her laundry room and she really enjoys doing it,” says Project Manager Dave Osmond of Dave Osmond Builders. “She likes things out of sight and out of mind.”

Upon starting the project, Osmond’s team had a good idea of what the homeowner wanted with her mechanical room. After providing three different plans and budgets, Osmond’s team got to work.

“There was a concrete slab and block walls we had to contend with in the room,” Osmond says. “Usually, if the laundry is on the first floor, you can move anything anywhere. We had to send in someone with a camera to locate where all the drains were.”

The scope of the project was to transform the once mechanical and garden room into a laundry area with a home office and dog wash. Across the board, keeping everything tucked away and hidden was important for the project.

“She had the vision and ideas and we were able to bring that to fruition,” Osmond says.

Being that the project was not on the first floor, Osmond and his team did face a number of challenges.

“One of the biggest challenges was the doors for the washer and dryer,” Osmond says. “You could still open them up, but they were cumbersome and in the way. The homeowner wanted them to pocket in.”

The remodel received a 2019 National Association of the Remodeling Industry of Central Ohio award and, despite the challenges, both Osmond and the homeowner are proud of the outcome.

“Our goal is always to have a happy client at the end of the project,” Osmond says. “If we’ve done that, we’ve done our job. She’s enjoying it, it’s a beautiful space.”

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com