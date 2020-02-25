Award-winning basement will make anyone love sports

A basement bar may be a popular amenity among homeowners, but when it gets so dated that it feels unsuitable for entertaining, all that appeal goes right out the window.

Facing that reality, the owners of this Powell home worked with Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers to completely transform their basement bar, recreation area, bathroom and adjacent room.

The homeowners love having guests over, especially to watch sports. But their basement bar area, presumably top-notch when the house was built in 1993, had gotten old and unexciting.

“It just didn’t feel usable to them,” says Tom Eastwood, the Dave Fox design consultant who worked on the project. “They wanted a warm bar area where they could entertain.”

The remodel, which took about four months, completely transformed the basement, filling it with strong appeal to any visitor, Eastwood says. Special care was taken to ensure all the cabinets, countertops and installed bricks tie together, making the ambiance consistent.

In December, the project won a Contractor of the Year award from the local chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. The category: Basement Under $100,000, which the project just barely made with its price tag of $99,000.

The Bar and Rec Room

Outdated tile, lighting and carpet had to go, as did a glass block wall and cabinet. Dave Fox then installed shelving, a bar sink, a dishwasher and a beverage refrigerator. Only the windows, trim and door remain of the basement’s past life.

The new bar bears absolutely no resemblance to its predecessor. Highlights include:

Gray quartz countertops designed to look like concrete.

Dark alder cabinets with a glazed finish.

Custom shelving with pipe brackets, fitting wine bottles and framing the TV.

A bar back with custom, multi-stained white pine.

Brand-new flooring was installed throughout the entirety of the space. The unique material – natural fossilized eucalyptus – presented its own set of challenges.

The concrete below the flooring was uneven, which caused the eucalyptus flooring to have a bouncing effect. Dave Fox therefore completely leveled the concrete before installing the eucalyptus.

An electric fireplace, complete with custom built-ins and bracket shelving completes the effect. Whitewashed thin brick, also used in the bar backsplash, accents the fireplace, and built-in benches offer additional seating options.

Now, the house’s lower level is a prime place to have visitors over to watch the game or to have family movie night.

“They said that it’s everything they wanted and more,” Eastwood says.

The Rest of the Space

The bar area may be the centerpiece of the basement, but the remodeled lower level has much more to appreciate.

The bathroom underwent a complete overhaul. The toilet, shower enclosure, sink and vanity were all temporarily removed, then reinstalled in a much more visually appealing room.

New features include new tile for the floor and walls, with the wall behind the mirror and toilet now made of whitewashed shiplap. A black pebble stone accent in the shower and new vanity tops were also added.

“We gave it a bright and cleaner look,” says Eastwood.

What was once a guest room has been converted into a playroom for the family’s two young sons, as well as any kids who may be visiting – a safe and convenient place for them to play while their parents watch the game.

The carpet was removed in favor of the eucalyptus flooring, custom cubbies were installed for toy storage and one of the walls was covered with chalk paint, turning it into a giant chalkboard. Between the custom cubbies is more built-in storage, with space for a TV in the future.

Garth Bishop is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenecolumbus.com.